Daniel Cormer says he missed Michael Chandler punt-kicking Tony Ferguson while trying to talk to Joe Rogan

Daniel Cormier admitted that he missed the highlight of the night during Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson at UFC 274.

Cormier told a hilarious story about how he completely missed witnessing a 'Knockout of the Year' contender from the commentary booth. During a recent episode of the DC & RC show on ESPN, the former two-division champ recalled:

"Second round starts, we're barely into the round, I tapped [Joe] Rogan on the chest because I'm one of those guys that likes to tap you. You know that. Everytime we're around each other I go, 'RC, RC.' I wanna make sure the person gives me the attention and look me in the face. So I look at Rogan, I go, 'Joe, good round for Tony.' Joe was like, 'Oooh!' So I look at him and I go, 'Oh my God, I missed it.' Bro, the first time I saw it was on the replay, dawg."

Barstool Sportsbook @BSSportsbook MICHAEL CHANDLER WHAT A KO MICHAEL CHANDLER WHAT A KO https://t.co/iFjvGC1CRb

In one of the most stunning moments of UFC 274, Chandler knocked Ferguson out cold with a front kick to the face. It was a wild finish that saw what was possibly the most impressive highlight of Chandler's career as well as Ferguson's lowest point.

'DC' added that he was shocked when he looked over to the cage to see Ferguson lying on his stomach, out cold. The future UFC Hall of Famer continued:

"I looked over, Tony [was] facefirst on the ground. I could not believe it because we expected a long fight. Because Ferguson never gets knocked out. Then this dude Michael Chandler just punts him in the face."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments and the full episode of DC & RC below:

Tony Ferguson praises Michael Chandler for UFC 274 win

How do you earn the respect of a bonafide warrior like Tony Ferguson? By knocking him out cold in brutal fashion, apparently.

That's exactly what Michael Chandler did when he handed Ferguson his first loss by KO. Taking to Twitter after UFC 274, 'El Cucuy' congratulated Chandler on his win. The former interim lightweight champ wrote:

"Congratulations to Michael Chandler on his victory at UFC 274. Had lots of fun in there, you fans are F***in' wild I love this s***! Feels good to be back and hungry again. We were just getting started. Best of luck in your next fight - Champ # ForTheLoveOfTheGame -CSO- "

Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT 274. Had lots of fun in there, you fans are Fuckin’ wild I love this shit! Feels good to be back & hungry again. We were just getting started. Best Of Luck In Your Next Fight- Champ # ForTheLoveOfTheGame -CSO- Congratulations to @MikeChandlerMMA On his victory at UFC274. Had lots of fun in there, you fans are Fuckin’ wild I love this shit! Feels good to be back & hungry again. We were just getting started. Best Of Luck In Your Next Fight- Champ # ForTheLoveOfTheGame -CSO- Congratulations to @MikeChandlerMMA On his victory at UFC👣274. Had lots of fun in there, you fans are Fuckin’ wild I love this shit! Feels good to be back & hungry again. We were just getting started. Best Of Luck In Your Next Fight- Champ # ForTheLoveOfTheGame -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 https://t.co/cp6trgSPoX

