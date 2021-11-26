Daniel Cormier admits being unaware of Kamaru Usman and GSP's side-by-side stat comparison

After a thrilling victory over Colby Covington, Kamaru Usman has further cemented his status atop the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings. The win extended his unbeaten UFC record to 15-0.

With a total of five title defenses, Usman has also established himself as one of the greatest UFC welterweights to ever set foot inside the cage, but has he done enough to eclipse the legacy of the legendary Georges St-Pierre?

There has been a never-ending debate around the superiority between the two fighters. Daniel Cormier has also weighed in on the matter several times. The former two-division UFC champ has now admitted that he wasn't aware of how Usman's UFC stats stacked up against that of GSP's.

Here's how 'DC' reacted on Twitter after seeing a side-by-side comparison of the fighter's stats shared by a fan:

"Sh*t I didn’t know all this."

Daniel Cormier certainly regards Kamaru Usman as one of the greatest 170-pound champions in the promotion's history. Nevertheless, his reaction to the stats seems to imply that he may be convinced that Usman's legacy inside the octagon hasn't surpassed that of Georges St-Pierre's yet.

Kamaru Usman may have an edge over 'Rush' for consecutive UFC wins, but looking at the numbers, one could easily conclude that Kamaru Usman may not have the necessary accolades to surpass the former two-division UFC champion just yet.

Georges St-Pierre, who retired with a 20-2 record, is often regarded as the greatest welterweight of all time for his impressive number of title defenses during his time in the UFC.

Ali Abdelaziz explains why Kamaru Usman is the UFC's welterweight GOAT

Ali Abdelaziz is an MMA manager who is always willing to go to war for his fighters and never backs down from debates surrounding their credibility.

Responding to Daniel Cormier, the Dominance MMA CEO highlighted what qualifies Usman to be considered the welterweight GOAT over Georges St-Pierre.

"@USMAN84kg Never lost in the UFC Lost five round in his whole ufc career Plus much better competition love GSP but Usman (is the welterweight GOAT)."

Kamaru Usman is currently riding the second-longest streak in UFC history. He's only behind Anderson Silva, who had a 16-fight unbeaten run.

While Usman isn't far from surpassing that record, he may well eclipse GSP's impressive number of title defenses if he continues to dominate the division like he has since his climb to the top.

