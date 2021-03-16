Daniel Cormier and Ariel Helwani think Leon Edwards has "two options" if he snubs Belal Muhammad rematch

Following Leon Edwards' controversial return to the UFC over the weekend, Daniel Cormier and Ariel Helwani believe there are two remaining options for 'Rocky' instead of a rematch against Belal Muhammad.

During the latest episode of DC and Helwani, the pair stated that they believe the options for Edwards' next fight are Colby Covington and Gilbert Burns.

If Leon Edwards doesn't run it back with Belal Muhammad, @dc_mma and @arielhelwani agree that Edwards has two options: Colby Covington or Gilbert Burns. pic.twitter.com/qvw9nKAgnp — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 15, 2021

Ariel Helwani started by stating that the only two options that make sense for 'Rocky' from here onwards are Covington and Burns.

Despite Edwards being unbeaten in nine fights, Helwani made it quite clear that current champion Kamaru Usman won't be fighting again in December if the UFC stages a rematch against Jorge Masvidal in September or August.

"If you're not gonna reconsider that, the only two options, Colby, Gilbert Burns. Those are the only options, right? Those are the only options. I don't think we can justify giving him a title shot off this, as much as I'd love. Hey, the guy is unbeaten now in nine fights, win streak eight fights. But really Leon Edwards, let me tell you something, Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal aren't fighting again after they fight in September or so in August. They're not gonna come back in December. So you're gonna wait now a whole year, probably March, right? You can't do that."

Cormier further chimed in his opinion, stating that a rematch between Leon Edwards and Belal would be a good fight. However, DC also feels that Muhammad will face someone else from the Top 10 after the controversial end to his main event against 'Rocky'.

"Yes, you know, like you said, it would be good to see him fight again with Belal Muhammad. But I think Belal Muhammad is gonna have to fight somebody else in the Top 10. Somebody around 9, 8, in that range. Leon Edwards will be fighting against one of those two guys you just named because then you start to get some clarity in terms of whose next. I believe it'll be him and Colby Covington."

The former UFC heavyweight champion believes Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington is definitely the fight to make. He concluded by stating that the winner of Edwards vs. Covington should face the victor between Usman and Masvidal.

"That will be the fight that I think will get made because I think if you put Leon and Gilbert Burns together, now Gilbert Burns is fighting against the guy that is on a short-lived for a title fight. If he wins, how do you put Gilbert back in there with Kamaru Usman after what you just saw? So I think you put it with Covington because the winner easily faces Usman-Masvidal winner. No questions asked."

Never saw someone act so tough after poking someone in the eye the fight was just getting goin and if your satisfied to end it on that note your soft you ain’t getting a title fight off that I took the fight on 3 week notice and came to fight run it back @ufc — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 14, 2021

Will Leon Edwards fight Colby Covington next?

Both Leon Edwards and Colby Covington are hoping to get the next shot at the UFC welterweight championship. 'Chaos' has already turned down a fight against Edwards and doesn't seem interested in fighting him at the moment.

That being said, Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal II seems to be the fight that is likely to be booked from here onwards. Hence, DC might be spot on with his matchmaking in terms of the welterweight division, as well.