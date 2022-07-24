"Walk away my friend" - Daniel Cormier asks Alexander Gustafsson to hang up the gloves after getting finished by Nikita Krylov in just over a minute at UFC London

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier reacted to the recent loss of Alexander Gustafsson at the hands of Nikita Krylov at UFC London.

After his failed attempt to compete in the promotion's heavyweight division following his loss to Fabricio Werdum back in 2020, Alexander Gustafsson returned to the light heavyweight division to fight Nikita Krylov at the recently concluded UFC London.

Despite his experience in the light heavyweight division, 'The Mauler' could not handle Nikita Krylov. 'The Miner' finished the former title challenger with an overhand right within a minute of starting the fight.

Alexander Gustafsson in the first round.



#UFCLondon 🌪 Nikita Krylov defeats Hall of Fame Light HeavyweightAlexander Gustafsson in the first round.

Reacting to Gustafsson's fourth consecutive loss in the promotion, former two-division champ Daniel Cormier immediately took to his official Twitter handle and wrote:

"Gustafson is done. He needs to walk away, these shots are hard but he used to eat those. The chin is gone, walk away my friend. We all have expiration date. One of the best to not have had a title."

Check out Cormier's tweet below:

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma Gustafson is done. He needs to walk away, these shots are hard but he used to eat those. The chin is gone, walk away my friend. We all have expiration date. One of the best to not have had a title. Gustafson is done. He needs to walk away, these shots are hard but he used to eat those. The chin is gone, walk away my friend. We all have expiration date. One of the best to not have had a title.

'DC' faced 'The Mauler' in the main event of UFC 192 in 2015. The crowd witnessed a ferocious battle between the two as they pushed each other to their absolute limit. Even though Cormier won via split decision, Comier claimed the fight to be one of the toughest fight of his career.

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma 6 years ago today I had the toughest fight of my career with @AlexTheMauler . When you’re in that type of fight it takes so much to win. Many thoughts creep in your head during that grueling :25 minutes, but on the other side you’re better for it. What a great night in Houston!!!! 6 years ago today I had the toughest fight of my career with @AlexTheMauler. When you’re in that type of fight it takes so much to win. Many thoughts creep in your head during that grueling :25 minutes, but on the other side you’re better for it. What a great night in Houston!!!! https://t.co/o0mOJYcFhX

As a former adversary, the American claimed that his Swedish opponent helped him become a better fighter and person. 'DC' wrote the following about Gustafsson's profound influence on him:

"Alex, you will forever be one of the biggest players in my journey. We’ve agreed, we have argued and bickered, but ultimately you made me better. You made the sport better. You are a warrior and will be truly missed! I understand the motivation changes and for you, it is now your family. I say now you’re starting to really live the good life. Congrats on a great career my man! You’re a hammer! See you around," Cormier wrote on Instagram.

UFC pros reacts to Alexander Gustafsson's fourth consecutive loss

The MMA community was in utter shock after the former title contender was handed a quick TKO defeat by No.11-ranked light heavyweight Nikita Krylov.

Following the defeat, UFC fighters including Gilbert Burns, Jamahal Hill, Ben Askren, and current Bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling hailed Krylov for his win against Alexander Gustafsson.

Jamahal Hill @JamahalH #UFCLondon Daaaaaammn ok!!! Quick work on a legend Daaaaaammn ok!!! Quick work on a legend 👀👀👀 #UFCLondon

Funky @Benaskren Damn Krylov went berserker on him! Damn Krylov went berserker on him!

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA That was not I expected! Gutted for AG! Great win for Krylov #UFCLondon That was not I expected! Gutted for AG! Great win for Krylov #UFCLondon

Legendary boxing trainer Teddy Atlas seemed to have predicted the conclusion of the fight, pointing out the Ukrainian fighter's heavy warm-up session ahead of the fight. Taking to his Twitter handle, he wrote:

UFC Fight Week pundit Nick Peet also chimed in with his thoughts on the fight.

Nick Peet @Peety_Editor Left hook across the chin from Krylov drops Gustafsson like a sack of spuds. Damn. Looked like Gus had survived the onslaught but early right had him rocking and led to his quick demise. Super quick TKO for Nikita. #UFCLondon Left hook across the chin from Krylov drops Gustafsson like a sack of spuds. Damn. Looked like Gus had survived the onslaught but early right had him rocking and led to his quick demise. Super quick TKO for Nikita. #UFCLondon

Sports journalist Christopher Reive also shared his reaction to the fight, which lasted only 67 seconds.

