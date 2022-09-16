"There was no law that says you have to touch gloves" - Daniel Cormier backs Khamzat Chimaev in "fake glove touch" argument against Kevin Holland

Daniel Cormier appears to have sided with Khamzat Chimaev in the "fake glove touch" debate that's underway in the MMA community. Chimaev faced Kevin Holland in a 180-pound catchweight matchup at UFC 279 on September 10.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier noted that after the bell sounded and the fight officially began, Kevin Holland extended his hand in an attempt to touch gloves with 'Borz'.

Cormier highlighted that Khamzat Chimaev chose to feint a punch and go for a takedown rather than touch gloves. Having initiated the grappling sequence, wrestling wizard Chimaev dragged the striking specialist to the mat and submitted him after a few scrambles.

Chimaev's detractors criticized him for displaying bad sportsmanship by purportedly faking a glove touch. Regardless, 'Borz' claimed he wasn't thinking about touching gloves. Lending his support to Chimaev in this regard, Cormier stated:

"There's no rule under which you have to touch gloves to start a fight. Chimaev would get into the octagon. He went to touch Kevin Holland's glove. When he got in there, Kevin said, 'No, I'm good. I'm good.'"

'DC' recalled touching gloves with his opponents even in his biggest and nastiest fights, albeit while maintaining a safe distance to avoid getting taken down. Furthermore, Cormier opined that 'Borz' didn't fake a glove touch. Emphasizing that touching gloves isn't obligatory once the fight starts, Cormier added:

"Do I think Khamzat tried to do a fake glove touch? No. I think that he feinted a punch; hands go up, you shoot on your opponent... Even if he did, there was no law that says you have to touch gloves. This is a fight. This is war."

Watch Cormier discuss the topic at 17:17 in the video below:

Khamzat Chimaev's coach on his UFC 279 weight miss and next fight

In the aftermath of UFC 279, Khamzat Chimaev's coach Andreas Michael addressed 'Borz's' now-infamous failed attempt to cut down to welterweight. Michael believes that Chimaev's missing weight at UFC 279, which caused the UFC to reshuffle three main card fights, was a mistake that 'Borz' wouldn't repeat.

Speaking to ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, he revealed that Khamzat Chimaev's next fight could be a middleweight bout. Alluding to the fact that Chimaev missed weight by a whopping 7.5 pounds, he indicated that 'Borz' doesn't like cutting to welterweight:

"I think the next fight is going to be at middleweight." Michael added, "The only thing that he thinks is a hassle is the weight cut. He just thinks it's hell. He hates it... He just wants to train and eat, that's it."

Watch Michael's assessment below:

