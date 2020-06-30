Daniel Cormier believes that Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor would be "a much better fight today"

Daniel Cormier thinks Dustin Poirier is the second-best Lightweight in the world, as the former presumably still prefers his long-term teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of 'The Diamond' in the 155-lb division.

DC, however, believes that a rematch between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor would be "a much better fight today", in comparison to their initial bout in 2014, to which McGregor's coach John Kavanagh reacted to after Poirier's recent win over Dan Hooker at UFC Vegas 4.

While speaking to ESPN's Ariel Helwani on the latest edition of DC & Helwani, Daniel Cormier noted that he believes a fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor would be a totally different bout in comparison to their initial clash in 2014.

"I think it's a different fight today, right? Dustin's big, he's strong."

DC further claimed that he doesn't know how a rematch will play out between McGregor and Poirier but he does believe that it is a much better fight at this point, then it was six years ago.

"I'm telling that I don't know how the fight plays out today because he's more refreshed right? He's [Poirier] still cutting a lot of weight at 155 and we do know the type of power Conor possesses. I think it's an interesting fight, I think it's a much better fight today then it was back then partly due to the fact that he's not depleting himself so much to get to 145".

Cormier further added that he would sign up for a potential Nate Diaz vs Dustin Poirier fight right away.

It remains to be seen who's next for Dustin Poirier from the stacked Lightweight Division, with so many potential opponents in line. 'The Diamond' did claim that he would either return before the year ends or once again fight in 2021.