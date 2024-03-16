Daniel Cormier believes Islam Makhachev is "more dangerous" than Khabib Nurmagomedov was during his "prime"

Former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier has weighed in on the success of UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and compared him to his predecessor.

Makhachev has been a teammate of UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov since the two were young boys. After Nurmagomedov's shock retirement, Makhachev ascended to the top of the lightweight division and claimed the title.

Cormier stated that Makhachev could be better than 'The Eagle' in his prime due to his superior striking. He also referenced Nurmagomedov's dominant submission wins against Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier:

"Dana came out a couple weeks ago and said that when he talked to Dustin [Poirier] after the fight, he said he was freaking out or it was Dustin or Conor [McGregor], one of them was freaking out because they said they never thought another man can do that to them under Khabib [Nurmagomedov]. Because of his strength and his control and the way that he manipulated you on the ground."

'DC' continued:

"I think [Islam] Makhachev possesses a lot of those same type of qualities. Very similar when he gets you on the ground but because he's a better striker, I feel he is even more dangerous than Khabib was during his prime."

Fans react to Daniel Cormier comparing Islam Makhachev to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Fans reacted to Daniel Cormier's claiming Islam Makhachev was a better fighter than his longtime teammate and friend, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Fans discussed the benefits of an early loss in Makhachev's professional career and not having the pressure of dealing with an undefeated record.

"He's a much better striker, probably no one ever would beat him, and he'll retire with a better record than Khabib. Regardless the only loss he got."

"It's great that he lost earlier on in his career, he doesn't have to worry about maintaining an undefeated record so he can take more risks"

"The most well-rounded UFC champion right now"

Some fans refused to acknowledge Cormier's opinion and maintained that Nurmagomedov is the better fighter.

"No. Way too chinny."

"Khabib is Khabib. Khabib' pressure, chin and gnp was something else"

"He's simply not more dangerous on the ground. Even khabibs biggest haters know that if he faced Alex he would've mauled him and there never would've been a second fight"

