Daniel Cormier believes Kamaru Usman has taken the UFC pound-for-pound focus away from Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Daniel Cormier believes Kamaru Usman should be the new number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world following the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov. The former UFC heavyweight champion believes Usman should be promoted to the top of the P4P rankings, especially with Jon Jones' lack of activity.

In the most recent edition of DC & Helwani, Cormier praised Kamaru Usman for being one of the most active champions in the UFC. The Nigerian Nightmare has defended his belt four times from December 2019 to April 2021. Cormier said:

"I think honestly, with Khabib gone and Jones' lack of activity, I think Usman is #1 pound-for-pound. I think when these updates come out tomorrow, we should see Kamaru Usman is #1. He's #2 now but I believe what he is doing is so impressive and now the activity, right? Because July to April, we've see him defend that belt three times. He's not sitting on the sidelines waiting, he could've done the show, waited until August but he's back again."

Cormier continued by claiming that Kamaru Usman is fighting the absolute best the UFC welterweight division has to offer. The Nigerian Nightmare simply isn't beating his challengers - he's rather emphatically destroying them. Cormier explained:

"And since December of 2019, dude has defended that belt four times. That is so impressive and his ability to deal with these guys, in the way that he does, it really is next level because he's fighting the absolute best of the best. That's what happens when you become the champion, you get the most scary, dangerous guy every single time. He's not only beating these guys, he is disposing them in a way that it leaves no question."

Who could Kamaru Usman face next in the UFC?

Kamaru Usman's next opponent in the UFC is rumored to be Colby Covington. The reigning UFC welterweight champion is expected to face The King of Chaos in a rematch at some point in the near future.

At UFC 261, Usman finished off Jorge Masvidal via a brutal TKO in the second round of their rematch. The Nigerian Nightmare has made it clear that he is willing to rematch the fighters he has already beaten. Hence a second fight against Covington could indeed be on the cards.

However, the winner of Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz from UFC 262 could also potentially vouch for a title shot against Kamaru Usman.