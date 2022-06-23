I have no horse in the race - Daniel Cormier believes Sean O'Malley's recent complaints stem from not understanding commentary 

Daniel Cormier explained his side of the story after getting into a heated discussion with Sean O'Malley on ESPN MMA's The DC and RC Show.

During the interview, Cormier and O'Malley argued about the commentator's constant references to O'Malley's leg injuries. The following day, 'Sugar' accused Cormier of being biased against him and added that it might be because he reminds 'DC' of Jon Jones.

However, Cormier made it clear that he has nothing against O'Malley at all. In a video uploaded to his personal YouTube channel, the former UFC two-division champion said:

"Sean [O'Malley] and I have this weird little dynamic and I don't know where it stems from. Because the first time I met Sean – this was at the beginning of his career – I remember he went into the Contender Series and there was a lot of hype around Sean right away. I remember sitting with him and talking about being in Montana to do a wrestling clinic and how he grew up and all these things about his childhood and it seemed fine."

Cormier then recapped his conversation with O'Malley, recalling that it was going well until the bantamweight star claimed that Cormier was rooting against him. In response, 'DC' added that O'Malley's accusations were baseless as he really doesn't root for or against fighters during commentary:

"He says that I wanna see him lose right afterward. I think it was tonge-in-cheek. See, that's one of the things that I didn't see on my show yesterday. It's that when they showed me the clip, I didn't see him kinda laughing it off ... I didn't see that. But my point was, I don't feel like I really have a dog in the race, a horse in the race. I don't have a dog in the fight. I really don't."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below:

Daniel Cormier explains why he "doesn't care" about Sean O'Malley

After his back-and-forth with Sean O'Malley, Daniel Cormier took the time to explain why he simply doesn't care about 'Sugar's' success or failure. Speaking with his co-host Ryan Clark, the future UFC Hall of Famer said:

"It doesn’t really make me feel anything because the reality is like you said Ryan, my accomplishments are all on my own. I don’t care enough about Sean O’Malley to care if he wins or loses because like you said, it doesn’t really affect me."

Check out Daniel Cormier's response to Sean O'Malley

O’Malley has been on a tear in his 16-fight professional career. He also has beaten nearly every fighter he has crossed paths with, except Marlon 'Chito' Vera.

However, O'Malley has since bounced back from his lone loss and earned three straight finishes against the likes of Thomas Almeida, Kris Moutinho, and Raulian Paiva.

