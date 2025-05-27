Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen share differing takes on why Khabib Nurmagomedov may have retired "way too soon"

Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen expressed their thoughts on Khabib Nurmagomedov's early retirement. Sonnen asserted that the Dagestani fighter could have returned to the octagon in a different weight class, while Cormier reiterated the Nurmagomedov's justification for calling off his professional MMA career.

Ad

Nurmagomedov (29-0) solidified his legacy by remaining unbeaten. His career, like those of many Dagestani fighters, was significantly influenced by his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. However, the renowned coach unfortunately passed away in July 2020 from COVID-19 implications.

Following his father's demise, Nurmagomedov made his octagon return in a title unification bout against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 and secured a second-round submission win. Notably, he fulfilled his mother's wish and announced his retirement from the sport in his post-fight interview with Jon Anik.

Ad

Trending

In a recent sitdown with Bleacher Report, Cormier and Sonnen discussed whether Nurmagomedov's retirement was premature. It was indeed according to the former two-division champion, who said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

''Way too soon. I thought Khabib could have been fighting today and there's a chance, I mean Islam is a bit of an extension of who he was. But to know them is to know that when his dad passed, it took a lot away from him. And so when he decided, I'm going to do something different, mom's like, 'hey, you and your father started this journey together. I don't want you to do it without him'. If he made that promise, I knew it was over.''

Ad

However, Sonnen claimed that the promotion should have persuaded Nurmagomedov to return as a welterweight rather than handing blank cheques, saying:

''And I will tell you this, when the UFC started to negotiate with Khabib, they started adding zeros and commas and bigger checks and bigger checks and Conor Part 2. The UFC missed it. That wasn't the number they needed to change. The number they needed to change was a 155 pound weight class to 170 pound weight class...He didn't want to beat the scale anymore. And that's the one thing that the company did miss.''

Ad

Check out Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Khabib Nurmagomedov pays respect to his father

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was instrumental in shaping the careers of Khabib Nurmagomedov and several other Dagestani fighters. However, his sudden passing in 2020 forced 'The Eagle' to hang up his gloves.

Nurmagomedov recently took to Instagram to share a ten-year-old photo of himself with his father, writing:

''My Father, my friend and my coach. He was everything for us Alhamdulillah. Photo was taken 10 years ago''

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.