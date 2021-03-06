Daniel Cormier claims Israel Adesanya should avoid this one fighter if he moves up to heavyweight

Much like Daniel Cormier, Israel Adesanya is making the leap to a heavier weight division for his next matchup. 'The Last Stylebender' is set to face the Light Heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259. If victorious, Izzy will join the likes of Daniel Cormier as a UFC double champ.

Speaking to the media after UFC 259 weigh-ins, Daniel Cormier gave his take on Israel Adesanya possibly moving to the 265 lbs bracket. DC mentioned that it would be wise if Adesanya avoids opponents such as Francis Ngannou, who cut weight to make the 265 lbs limit.

Israel Adesanya, who is the current middleweight (185 lbs) champion, has previously fought heavyweight fighters during his kickboxing days. DC believes that Izzy's transition to Heavyweight is certainly possible.

"If he was short, maybe it would seem like this dude can't fight at heavyweight. But he has done it before. I think ultimately you have to make sure that it's the right kind of matchup if you're playing with heavyweights.

You don't want to be fighting heavyweight with Francis [Ngannou] for a guy that's coming from 185 (pounds). But for the right matchup, yeah why not.

There has never been a UFC athlete who has held three titles simultaneously. Daniel Cormier is of the notion that Israel Adesanya may become the first one to achieve this outlandish feat.

"There was a time where nobody thought becoming a two division champion was possible. Now we are talking about a guy that may pursue titles... that just speaks to the level of athlete that Adesanya is."

When Daniel Cormier made a jump to fight the heavyweight champion

In 2018, Daniel Cormier created history by joining the exclusive club of two division champions. DC dethroned Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 and claimed the belt. At the time, Cormier was also the light heavyweight champion of the world.

Sharing his experience of making the jump to heavyweight, Daniel Cormier said that a fighter moving up should be ready to attune himself to the power and speed of their opponents.

"To me, Stipe wasn't all that big... so, you feel the difference in the power. you could tell that they punch a little harder. It just takes time to get started. Once you get started you get used to the power, the speed, and the pace at which the fight is going to take place", said Daniel Cormier.

Israel Adesanya has a big hurdle to cross this weekend. If successful against Jan Blachowicz, the Kiwi could move to heavyweight to become the first triple champion.

