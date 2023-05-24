Amidst the strange verbal altercation between Jon Jones and Tyson Fury, former two-division world champion Daniel Cormier has weighed in on the situation. Despite not being his biggest fan, the Olympian believes the consensus greatest heavyweight boxer in the world would stand no chance against the UFC star.

'DC' and 'Bones' have long held a disdain for one another sparking from the first time they met. Throughout the years, the feud only grew stronger. This led to both men meeting inside the octagon on two occasions and giving MMA fans one of the greatest rivalries the sport has ever seen.

During a recent video, Daniel Cormier gave his honest thoughts on what would happen in a fight between Jon Jones and Tyson Fury. Though he isn't the biggest fan of his fellow UFC Hall-of-Famer, he believes that a regular man would have as much chance at beating him as the boxer would.

"For the record, Tyson Fury, in a full-on fight, has no chance against Jon Jones. That's no knock on Fury. In a singular skill set with boxing gloves, Tyson Fury will beat Jones every day of the week. But if by chance they ever go into a full-on fight, Fury has about as much of a chance as the guy walking into a convenience store on the end of your block [has] to beat Jon Jones in a free-fight... And this isn't just me knocking Tyson Fury, this is me telling you the absolute truth... The world's best boxer stands such a slight chance to beat these elite mixed martial artists."

What started the Jon Jones and Tyson Fury feud?

What started out as a simple observation by Joe Rogan—which stated Jones would destroy Tyson Fury in a fight—turned into an online spat between the two combat sports icons.

Following the comments, the Brit came out and essentially said no man on Earth would beat him, which led to the UFC heavyweight champion issuing a challenge to the boxer.

Fury later rescinded his comments and instead stated Jones would stand no chance against him in the ring, to which the 35-year-old took no time in sending a snarky response.

