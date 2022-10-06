"Just because something makes sense, doesn't mean it's going to happen" - Daniel Cormier clears the air about him potentially fighting longtime rival Brock Lesnar in the WWE

With news surfacing about Daniel Cormier's upcoming WWE appearance, the former UFC light heavyweight champion was questioned about whether there are plans on reigniting the feud between himself and Brock Lesnar.

'DC' is set to feature as the special referee during Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle's 'Fight Pit' clash at Extreme Rules this Saturday. The life-long wrestling fan feels honored to be a part of the legendary company and expects to keep both men in check throughout their matchup on October 8.

While discussing his WWE gig, Daniel Cormier stated there may not be anything in the pipeline for himself and Brock Lesnar:

"This is honestly very good for me because people start to talk. People start talking going, 'Oh my goodness, I remember when him and Brock were in the octagon [and] supposed to fight.' So, it seems to make a lot of sense, but as you know, just because something makes sense, doesn't mean it's going to happen. So no, there is no talk of me fighting Brock Lesnar."

Despite being best known for his time spent with the WWE, Brock Lesnar is a former UFC heavyweight champion and was a huge star for the MMA company from 2008-10.

At UFC 200, the 45-year-old made his last appearance inside the octagon, earning a decision victory over Mark Hunt in an impressive display. The bout was overturned to a no contest after the powerhouse failed a drug test.

Check out what Daniel Cormier had to say about his feud with the WWE superstar in the video below:

Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar's history in the UFC

Following his title win against Stipe Miocic that earned Daniel Cormier the 'champ-champ' status, Brock Lesnar interrupted his post-fight speech and it seemed as though the two were set for a superfight.

The iconic octagon confrontation witnessed fans giving the newly crowned champion an ovation while booing his high-profile challenger.

The hype surrounding the matchup was cut short a year later when Dana White confirmed Brock Lesnar's decision to retire from MMA.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far