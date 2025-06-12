Daniel Cormier clears up Ben Askren confusion after false reports on recovery

Daniel Cormier recently addressed Ben Askren's ongoing health battle and provided clarification after false reports on his recovery. Cormier provided more clarity to the MMA community, who have been extending well wishes to Askren's family as he battled an infection and pneumonia in hospital.

Askren's wife had reported her husband's health status last weekend, which was shocking considering his age and lifestyle. She had asked for prayers and requested that nobody discuss the health battle with their children.

Red Corner MMA posted a clip from Cormier's latest YouTube video, where he said that Askren was at home with his family and noted that he was looking forward to speaking to him again. He said:

"I wanna report to you guys that [Askren] is now back home in Wisconsin. He's with his family, his beautiful wife Amy. And everybody is just kind of praying that Ben gets better and we can start moving forward with life for Ben. It's so sad and I don't know how at times in life things like this happen."

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The clip surfaced online, with X account MMA UNCENSORED posting a graphic reporting that Askren was back at home with his family as per 'DC's comment.

Cormier walked back his previous comments regarding Askren being back at home and admitted to his mistake. The former two-division UFC champion mentioned that his 'Funky & The Champ' co-host is still battling his condition and requested that the MMA community continue to pray for his recovery. He wrote:

"He's back in Wisconsin in a hospital. He isn't home. Please keep praying for Ben. I should have been more clear."

Check out Daniel Cormier's post regarding Ben Askren's health status below:

Expand Tweet

We here at Sportskeeda MMA extend our well wishes to the Askren family and hope that he can make a speedy recovery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.