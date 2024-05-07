Daniel Cormier commends Alex Pereira’s wrestling prowess after their funny encounter - “Could possibly make a US Olympic team”

Former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier showered high praise on light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira for his wrestling prowess. Cormier's take is a unique one with regard to Pereira, who often gets lauded for his striking ability.

The two met ahead of UFC 301 which took place in Pereira's home country of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. In a backstage interaction, their friendly grappling exercise quickly made Cormier realize that he was no match for the younger and stronger 'Poatan'.

'DC' called on security to separate them and also argued in his defense that his prime was past him.

Check out Daniel Cormier and Alex Pereira's grappling video below:

On his Good Guy Bad Guy show with Chael Sonnen, Cormier remarked that Pereira's wrestling skill was the best he has come up against.

"Honestly, Chael, he might be the most talented wrestler I have ever come into contact with. The strength is unmatched. Alex Pereira could possibly make the US Olympic team."

Check out Cormier's full comments on Pereira:

Daniel Cormier details Alex Pereira's approach to grappling and defense

Daniel Cormier himself has been an international wrestler and has represented the United States at the world championships. He assessed Alex Pereira's patient approach when on the ground, which nullifies his opponent's chances of submitting him. DC said:

"While he may not have the best takedown defense and he may not be the best at grappling, I think he does a tremendous job of anti-grappling. So when he gets taken down, he doesn't try to get away."

"He literally just stays there and holds you, he holds until the referee either stands him up or the round ends. He doesn't even try to get up. And because of that you cannot find ways to submit him, you have to create your opportunities, he doesn't give you any." [21:05 onwards]

'DC' went on to state that Pereira's high fight IQ exerts mental pressure on his opponent, which in turn paves the way for a knockout. 'Poatan' is already famed for his powerful knockout finishes. Cormier explained:

"If Alex Pereira starts trying to escape, I think he would get submitted by some of these guys. But he never tries, he just stays there and he waits until he gets another opportunity. So he puts fear in you so that your gameplay goes out the window. And the next thing you know, you're fighting with your heart, with your ego, and then he knocks you out." [21:05 onwards]