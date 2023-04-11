Daniel Cormier congratulates MMA talk show host colleague on Emmy nomination

UFC Hall-of-Famer Daniel Cormier has extended his heartfelt congratulations to his colleague and MMA talk show host, Ryan Clark. Clark was recently nominated for an Emmy award in the category of 'Outstanding Personality/Studio Analyst,' and Cormier was quick to publicly acknowledge his achievement.

'DC', a former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion, has been an integral part of the MMA community for many years. As a highly respected analyst and commentator, he understands the hard work and dedication that goes into achieving recognition in the industry. Cormier's public congratulations to Ryan Clark is a testament to his professionalism and support for his colleagues.

The UFC veteran remarked on Twitter:

"How about our boy ? Emmy nomination for @Realrclark25 great job my brother."

Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark, a former Super Bowl champion, have teamed up to create a highly acclaimed sports talk show called "DC & RC." The show has gained widespread popularity among sports fans and enthusiasts, as Cormier and Clark delve into their shared love for mixed martial arts (MMA) and the wider world of sports.

Daniel Cormier contends Jon Jones is "not quite ready" to bury the hatchet

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones have had a bitter and long-standing rivalry in the world of MMA, and Cormier is of the opinion that the heavyweight champion is not yet ready to let bygones be bygones. Despite the efforts of fellow fighter Henry Cejudo, who made it his personal mission to reconcile the two, 'DC' remains skeptical of the possibility of a truce between him and Jones.

'Triple C', who has had his own share of rivalries in the UFC, attempted to mediate between Cormier and Jones. In a YouTube video, he recounted how he and his former opponent Demetrious Johnson were able to put aside their differences and train together, setting an example for others to follow.

However, when Cejudo finally met Cormier and asked him to bury the hatchet with 'Bones', Cormier's response was less than optimistic:

"When he was finishing Ciryl, his back was to me and my reaction was the same reaction as Rogan. But because of our history it's like oh DC is mad and then he (Jones) says, dude couldn't even force a smile. That tells you, he's ready but he's not quite ready so we don't need to force him. He's ready, but he's not quite ready yet."

Check out Daniel Cormier's entire remarks below (from 1:40 onwards):

Poll : 0 votes