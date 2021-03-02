When Daniel Cormier broke into tears following his loss to Jon Jones at UFC 214

Daniel Cormier's rivalry with Jon Jones goes way back to 2015, when their first showdown happened at UFC 182.

In the lead-up to that fight, the two were seen flapping gums at each other to an extent where things even became physical. But nearly five years after the duo last shared the octagon together, it seems as though the mutual dislike has not ceased to exist.

Following his loss to Jon Jones at UFC 182, Daniel Cormier was itching to work his way up into championship contention. Meanwhile, Jon Jones had his light-heavyweight title stripped off of him, leading up to his title defence against Daniel Cormier at UFC 200.

Daniel Cormier would go on to win the vacant light-heavyweight title against Anthony Johnson, while Jones stayed outside the octagon due to doping violations brought to notice by the USADA.

The highly-anticipated rematch between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones was set to take place on July 29th, 2017, at UFC 214.

Looking to vanquish Daniel Cormier and reclaim his throne, Jones fought aggressively early on in the fight. Eventually ending proceedings with a head-kick and some effective ground-and-pound, Jon Jones was once again where he thought he deserved to be. However, his run as champion was once again short-lived.

What happened to Jon Jones at UFC 214?

In the aftermath of UFC 214, Jon Jones was once again flagged by the USADA for a potential doping violation.

Testing positive for Turinabol, an anabolic steroid, Jones faced a 15-month long suspension, which ended his dreams of retaining his 205-pound title. The controversial win over Daniel Cormier was quickly turned into a no-contest, leaving the future of Jones dangling by a thread.

Daniel Cormier was asked to retain the championship, which he did so, before moving up to the heavyweight division. Jon Jones would later re-enter the roster and defend his light-heavyweight title before vacating it in August 2020, though.

Advertisement

Although Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier have moved separate ways, things are not cordial between the two.

In a recent post on social media, Jon Jones was seen making a mockery of a rather fazed Daniel Cormier who seemed overwhelmed by emotions during the post-fight interview at UFC 214.

hope you like this quick little edit I threw together for you @dc_mma pic.twitter.com/oBAiNLLGo5 — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 2, 2021

In response, Daniel Cormier responded:

There is a difference punch vs kick, you’re still as dumb as you’ve always been, you’ll never surprise me. Dance for me, I can always make you move. And lastly , this fight didn’t count if you forgot there was an issue...... remember? https://t.co/JMP2lVXP9R — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 2, 2021

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier will remain arch-rivals and fierce competitors both inside and outside the octagon. But with Daniel Cormier now stepping into retirement, a potential trilogy fight against Jon Jones seems highly unlikely.

What do you think about the ongoing beef between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier? Leave us with your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.