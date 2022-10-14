"The popularity has to match the skills"- Daniel Cormier explains why the UFC won't make Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev despite the callouts from 'Ataman'

No.7-ranked lightweight Rafael Fiziev has been calling out No.3-ranked lightweight Justin Gaethje following the latter's accusation that potential opponent Conor McGregor is using steroids. UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts on why the UFC won't give Fiziev the fight he wants.

Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev @RafaelFiziev MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



"Sounds to me like he’s off taking steroids right now. He hasn’t been drug tested by USADA in quite some time."



Full interview with youtu.be/RMkLgYAZY7k Justin Gaethje is willing to fight Conor McGregor, but is "looking for fair competition.""Sounds to me like he’s off taking steroids right now. He hasn’t been drug tested by USADA in quite some time."Full interview with @MikeHeck_JR Justin Gaethje is willing to fight Conor McGregor, but is "looking for fair competition.""Sounds to me like he’s off taking steroids right now. He hasn’t been drug tested by USADA in quite some time."Full interview with @MikeHeck_JR ▶️ youtu.be/RMkLgYAZY7k https://t.co/D3bQMeunmS USADA tested me 6 times this year, I’m available for fair competition bro @Justin_Gaethje unless you worried my skills will make it unfair twitter.com/MMAFighting/st… USADA tested me 6 times this year, I’m available for fair competition bro @Justin_Gaethje unless you worried my skills will make it unfair twitter.com/MMAFighting/st…

Speaking on his podcast, 3 Rounds with DC, the former double champ stated:

"The popularity has to match the skills and then right when they're on the verge, you give them a name like Justin Gaethje. It's booking 101. That's why Fiziev fought RDA last because he needed a name to start to propel him to the top. RDA was good, but I don't know if it gets him a Gaethje."

Cormier added:

"Fiziev is not there yet. He's there in terms of skills, but the recognition is not quite there. Dude's undefeated in the UFC and he's as fun as they come, but he will not get a response from Justin Gaethje. He still needs one more. He needs one more big one that will make Gaethje perk up and go 'okay, now's the time' or Justin has to lose a bad fight."

Cormier concluded by adding that Gaethje is not in the same position Rafael dos Anjos was in before facing Fiziev. He stated that while RDA needed a statement win to re-enter the title conversation, Gaethje is already there and still able to draw big fights.

Watch Daniel Cormier discuss the potential lightweight matchup below (at the 14:14 mark):

Justin Gaethje seems destined for Conor McGregor fight

Despite his inactivity since breaking his leg at UFC 264, Conor McGregor remains, by far, the biggest name in mixed martial arts. Due to this, McGregor continues to be called out by fighters with a much higher ranking. The latest rumor is that his return will take place against Justin Gaethje in early 2023.

231 Lb Crute🇦🇺🤝🇺🇦 @Bendaman2001 Per MMA pack Conor McGregor will comeback at welterweight early next year against Justin Gaethje Per MMA pack Conor McGregor will comeback at welterweight early next year against Justin Gaethje https://t.co/sW1Yzgduwx

Following recent reports that McGregor is the only fighter on the UFC roster not to be tested by USADA in 2022, Gaethje accused the former double champ of using steroids.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter



tsn.ca/ufc-star-conor… After cross-referencing the entire active UFC roster with USADA's athlete test history database, I found that Conor McGregor was the lone active fighter, (aside from some athletes who signed after Aug. 1) to not be tested by USADA. After cross-referencing the entire active UFC roster with USADA's athlete test history database, I found that Conor McGregor was the lone active fighter, (aside from some athletes who signed after Aug. 1) to not be tested by USADA.tsn.ca/ufc-star-conor…

Discussing his potential opponent with MMA Fighting, Gaethje stated:

"Sounds to me like he's off taking steroids right now. He hasn't been drug tested by USADA in quite some time. I'm looking for fair competition. If he's on steroids, then give me steroids and let's go. I'm down with that. My health is my biggest factor."

Gaethje's comments are certainly controversial coming from a fellow fighter. It should be noted, however, that Daniel Cormier believes Gaethje could simply be drawing the Irishman out for a fight.

Check out Justin Gaethje's full comments on Conor McGregor below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



"Sounds to me like he’s off taking steroids right now. He hasn’t been drug tested by USADA in quite some time."



Full interview with youtu.be/RMkLgYAZY7k Justin Gaethje is willing to fight Conor McGregor, but is "looking for fair competition.""Sounds to me like he’s off taking steroids right now. He hasn’t been drug tested by USADA in quite some time."Full interview with @MikeHeck_JR Justin Gaethje is willing to fight Conor McGregor, but is "looking for fair competition.""Sounds to me like he’s off taking steroids right now. He hasn’t been drug tested by USADA in quite some time."Full interview with @MikeHeck_JR ▶️ youtu.be/RMkLgYAZY7k https://t.co/D3bQMeunmS

Poll : 0 votes