Daniel Cormier explains the danger Conor McGregor's gimmick poses by citing examples of WWE's Vince McMahon and Ric Flair

Daniel Cormier has weighed in on Conor McGregor’s altercation with Machine Gun Kelly. DC primarily focused on explaining how the Irishman's larger-than-life personality, regarded by some as a gimmick, could hurt him.

Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor appeared to get into a fracas at the MTV #VMAs. Or did they? https://t.co/VgK3q1QnR4 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 15, 2021

Speaking to co-host Ryan Clark on the latest edition of ESPN MMA’s DC & RC podcast, Daniel Cormier cited the examples of professional wrestling legends – WWE head honcho Vince McMahon and multi-time pro wrestling world champion Ric Flair.

Daniel Cormier highlighted that McMahon knew how to separate his professional wrestling persona from his real-life persona. DC stated:

“You know what the crazy thing about McGregor is, is when I say the gimmick, I mean, the billionaire, right? With the strut, and the fancy cars, and the money. Because the reality is, it’s in the WWE, right? You get a character. Your character can be the billionaire. You can be Vince McMahon, right? Vince McMahon is the evil boss. But Vince McMahon when he hits that curtain in the back, he lets go of the evil boss. And he becomes Vince McMahon, the CEO and chairman of the WWE.”

However, Cormier acknowledged that Flair legitimately lived like the larger-than-life professional wrestling character he portrayed in the ring.

“It’s the same with Ric Flair. When Ric Flair was Ric Flair, stylin’ and profilin’, kiss the girls and make them cry, ‘Woo!’, all that stuff. But when Ric Flair would hit the curtain in the back, he never stopped. He continued to live as Ric Flair. And ultimately, that was his undoing, right? That’s why at 60, you saw Ric Flair still wrestling. Because he had spent so much money; he had lived such a reckless life. It wasn’t sustainable. Conor McGregor is the fighter, but Conor McGregor also lives this big life. And that’s when I ask has that gimmick overtaken who Conor McGregor is as a person?”

Daniel Cormier also suggested that if Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly were to ever fight one another, McGregor would easily defeat MGK.

Watch the podcast below:

Conor McGregor has vowed to make a triumphant return to the octagon

Conor McGregor is currently on a two-fight losing streak in his MMA career. The Irishman suffered back-to-back TKO losses against Dustin Poirier this year.

Regardless, ‘Notorious’ has vowed to return stronger than ever. Conor McGregor is currently recovering from a leg injury and is expected to compete in his next MMA bout under the UFC banner in 2022.

