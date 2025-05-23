Daniel Cormier explains finding Ilia Topuria's split with longtime coaching staff "a little bit odd"

About a month before Ilia Topuria's UFC lightweight championship fight, he parted ways with the Climent Brothers, who had been his coaches for a long time. Recently, Daniel Cormier weighed in on the sudden development regarding Topuria's training camp.

The split was due to the coaches living in different locations, and they both mentioned personal projects that made continued collaboration difficult. Given Topuria's current fight situation in the UFC, Cormier shared his thoughts regarding this change

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, the UFC legend said:

"If I'm Ilia, I'm still just using those guys because even if I have to do my training camp with someone else, I know that those guys know me so well, that if they can get with me for a week, two weeks, we are still so aligned – especially if there's no bad blood, we're still so aligned that we will get through the fight, and we will still be able to coexist. Not only coexist, but also we gel."

He added:

"This is the team that got him from a young, young man to being 16-0 and a UFC champion. Beating the two greatest featherweights of all time. So, to have that familiarity is very important to an athlete...To me, that's a little bit odd."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments on Ilia Topuria below (3:41):

Mateusz Gamrot previews Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira

Ilia Topuria will compete for the vacant lightweight title against Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 317 on June 28. Topuria is renowned for his boxing, while Oliveira is recognized for his grappling.

In a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Mateusz Gamrot previewed the matchup between 'El Matador' and Oliveira, saying:

"Interesting matchup. Both guys have a chance. If Ilia hits Charles Oliveira, he can knock him down for sure, but I think Oliveira is [too] big for him and a well-rounded fighter, and I think Oliveira will win this fight... It depends how his performance will be in the fight because sometimes he looks bad, but sometimes he looks fantastic. So, I think [on] the ground, he will be much better form [than] Ilia."

Check out Mateusz Gamrot's comments below (1:12):

