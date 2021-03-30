Daniel Cormier explains why Francis Ngannou can be the next big UFC heavyweight superstar after Brock Lesnar

Former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier feels that Francis Ngannou has the potential to surpass the stardom level of Brock Lesnar as the UFC heavyweight champion.

In the latest episode of DC & Helwani on ESPN, Daniel Cormier lauded Francis Ngannou's impeccable performance at UFC 260 last Saturday. The former heavyweight king believes that 'The Predator' may reach an unprecedented extent of popularity, courtesy of his scary appearance.

"When I say 'this changes everything in terms of the UFC champion', let me explain. The heavyweight champion, especially the general public, they want to see a guy that does not resemble them in any way, shape, or form. They want to see a guy that almost looks outer-worldly, a guy that you don't see just walking up the street," said Cormier.

DC also compared himself and Stipe Miocic to Francis Ngannou's colossal frame. According to him, Ngannou is endowed with uncommon freakish physical attributes. DC reasoned that Ngannou's appearance will make him the quintessential example of a heavyweight champion.

When I was the heavyweight champ, there were millions of me just walking around the street. When Stipe was the champ, there was a lot of guys that are 6'3" and 220 pounds. Even though we are scary, we don't look as though we don't exist in this world; Francis does. You don't see many 6'4.5", 280-pound men that look physically like Francis Ngannou. That is what people want to see when they think of the baddest man on the planet."

Here we are. CHAMP 👑



Finally got a hold of the belt & this is going to be for a while.

This right here is more than a belt, but a symbol of hope and dedication, it shows how far you can go if you believe in you and doesn't matter how far behind you are, doesn't matter how many pic.twitter.com/QSwNn4cuvL — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 29, 2021

'There aren't many Brocks out there' - Daniel Cormier likens Francis Ngannou to WWE superstar Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar's MMA venture in 2008 captured the attention of the entire combat sports world. The 280-pound giant's introduction to the UFC roster was a pivotal moment for promotion as fans across the globe tuned in to watch their favorite pro-wrestler transition into MMA.

According to Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou could make a similar impact as a champion. Ngannou is equipped with rare physical attributes combined with fighting skills that distinguish him from previous heavyweight champions.

I think this is the first time the UFC has got a guy that strikes that kind of intrigue around the world since Brock [Lesnar]. Right, cause there aren't many Brocks out here... you get that with Francis -- a big guy that doesn't belong to this world. And with his fighting ability combined with his physical attributes, he could be as big as any heavyweight champ the UFC has ever had.

DC explains why new UFC heavyweight champion @francis_ngannou has an opportunity to create mainstream intrigue not seen since Brock Lesnar.



(via @dc_mma) pic.twitter.com/uQK6g7OHOE — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 30, 2021