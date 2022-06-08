Daniel Cormier explains why Glover Teixeira is a "tougher fight" for Jiri Prochazka than originally thought

Daniel Cormier recently offered his take on Glover Teixeira's prospects in his upcoming fight with Jiri Prochazka. 'DC' argued that Teixeira may put forth a tougher challenge than what most expect from the veteran.

Teixeira is currently hurtling towards a light heavyweight clash against Prochazka with divisional gold hanging in the balance. The duo is set to lock horns at UFC 275, scheduled to take place on June 11 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

Daniel Cormier broke down the threat that Glover Teixeira presents to Jiri Prochazka while in conversation with Ryan Clark on the latest edition of the DC & RC Show.

'DC' argued that Prochazka doesn't necessarily dominate his opponents throughout a bout, which may prove to be a deal breaker against an experienced champion like Teixeira.

Morever, the former two-division champion asserted that Teixeira's ground game may also prove to be a problem for Prochazka, more so when he's dry as there won't be any sweat to hinder his grip on the Czech light heavyweight:

"It's a tough fight Ryan and the more I look into the fight, I realize that it is a tougher fight than maybe many originally thought it was for [Jiri Prochazka]... If you look at [Glover Teixeira], his bottom half is huge, right? He's got big old legs, he's got a big old a** and he gets on top of you and he rides you and he works you, he works you over on the ground. So it's like you cannot let Glover take you down early."

Watch Daniel Cormier's full interaction with Ryan Clark right below:

Glover Teixeira reveals how many fights he's got left in him

While in conversation with Jon Anik in a segment produced by the UFC, Glover Teixeira offered fans some insight into his future in the promotion. He asserted that he had two more fights left in his gas tank before hanging his gloves up for good.

The first of his two final fights in the UFC is set to take place in Singapore as he finds himself on a collision course with Jiri Prochazka.

In addition to his UFC 275 clash against 'BJP', Teixeira opined that he would like to defend his title in the United States before calling time on his storied career in the UFC:

"I feel like I'm gonna defend my belt two more times. That's sort of my plan right now. I'm gonna defend this belt in Singapore and I like to fight one more time in the United States, defend the belt again and then to the next chapter, my friend."

Catch Glover Teixeira's full interaction with Jon Anik below:

