Daniel Cormier explains why he's a Manchester City and Arsenal supporter - "Why do you want to live like that?"

Daniel Cormier recently opened up about his soccer fandom and explained his reasoning for being a Manchester City and Arsenal fan. The UFC Hall of Famer noted that he became an admirer of both clubs in recent years, so he didn't have a connection from his childhood.

There are many athletes and fighters that have become huge soccer fans, especially with the popularity of tournaments like the FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League, and leagues like the English Premier League. 'DC' has been the latest to become a devoted soccer fan, which led to some hilarious moments when the topic is brought up.

While speaking to MMA Junkie, the former two-division UFC champion credited EA FC, formerly EA Sports' FIFA franchise, for his fandom. Cormier mentioned that he is a fan of Manchester City and Arsenal because they are successful. He said:

"I try to pick winners. But, I like Man City. I also like the Gunners - Arsenal - led by the great Mikel Arteta. But here's my deal...Why would I pick Luton Town or one of those other teams? Who does that? Ariel [Helwani] loves Nottingham Forest, they're in the relegation zone. Why do you wanna live like that? Why? It's nuts. I'm picking the best. I wanna stay in the Premier League." [2:06 - 3:10]

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below:

Daniel Cormier explains how he became a Bayern Munich fan

Daniel Cormier is a supporter of two top-ranked Premier League clubs as well as Bayern Munich, who are a top-ranked Bundesliga club.

Bayern are a historic German club that have won a number of major trophies including the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League. During the aforementioned conversation, Cormier credited one of their star players for why he supports the Bundesliga giants. He said:

"Harry Kane. Oh, I love Harry Kane. He just scores goals. It's just goal after goal after goal. He's the man, I like him." [9:10 - 9:17]

Check out Harry Kane's Goal of the Month earlier in the Bundesliga season below:

