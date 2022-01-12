Daniel Cormier explains how Michael Chandler can 'dictate' where the lightweight division goes

Daniel Cormier has stated that Michael Chandler could dictate the course of the lightweight division when choosing his next opponent.

Cormier believes that while Chandler is on a two-fight losing streak, he has found his way to call out two of the most popular guys in the division, Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson. It is likely one of them will be his next fight.

Cormier said:

"Do you know who sneaky found his way into a very comfortable situation? It's Michael Chandler. [He] has now fought on a pay-per-view, knocked out Dan Hooker. Second fight [was] immediately a title fight, third fight he gets Justin Gaethje. Then he's chirping at Conor McGregor. If he doesn't get going on McGregor, he gets Tony Ferguson. Chandler has somehow made himself one of the most sought-out guys in the life of division and I don't know why people are calling him out as he's an easy [target]... So I think Chandler is going to be one that almost dictates where the division goes, because when Chandler decides to wait for McGregor because he said they would do it then Tony Ferguson is kind of sitting on the back burner..."

Watch Cormier's full take on Chandler below:

After knocking out Dan Hooker in his fiery debut, Chandler managed to secure himself a title fight against the current champion Charles Oliveira. However, he was knocked out by the Brazilian in the second round.

'Iron' then took on Justin Gaethje at UFC 268 in a slugfest. The two lightweights put on an extremely entertaining show for the fans and refused to take a step back, engaging in an all-out war for 15 minutes.

After his fight with Justin Gaethje, Chandler was also seemingly interested in a fight with Conor McGregor after the two exchanged words on social media.

Michael Chandler wants to fight Nate Diaz at welterweight

Michael Chandler also stated that he would be interested in a bout against Nate Diaz at welterweight.

The former three-time Bellator champ has been targeting a high-profile matchup since his loss to Justin Gaethje. He has also considered the Stockton native as a possible dance partner for his next bout.

He also expressed his interest in moving up to the 170 lbs division.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani at The MMA Hour, the American said:

"...For some reason, I'm like, 'Me and Nate Diaz should probably share the octagon at some point.' And obviously he's got his contract coming to a close. He's looking at fighting Poirier, that's the fight that he said he wants. But then he called the UFC and the UFC said Poirier sucks. But yeah, I'd throw Nate Diaz's name in the hat. And I'd love to fight him at 170 [pounds]..."

Watch the full episode of The MMA Hour featuring Chandler below:

