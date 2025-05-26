Daniel Cormier gets honest about his love for playing EA Sports FC game, names Bayern Munich among favorite teams

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier recently took part in an interview with Spinnin Backfist, during which he detailed just how big of a fan he is of the EA Sports FC 25 video game, to which he erroneously referred to as 'FIFA,' as EA Sports FC is the successor of the previous FIFA video game series.

Unfortunately, a licensing fee disagreement between EA Sports and FIFA led to the iconic video game partnership coming to an end, with the first-ever EA Sports FC title being released in 2023. And as it turns out, Cormier is a massive fan of the series and plays it often:

"Oh God, I play a lot of FIFA... Okay, so I don't like Ultimate Team. It's too much. I like it in the beginning, when I can use my money to buy all the cards and then be better than everybody. But once they all catch up [it's terrible]. I like Bayern Munich. I play with England's national team, and I try to stay away from... I play Real Madrid sometimes, [but I try to stay away] because everybody plays Real Madrid."

Check out Daniel Cormier's love for the EA Sports FC video games:

Among Cormier's favorite teams to play with in the video game are Bundesliga icons FC Bayern Munich and the England national team. He claimed to rarely use Real Madrid CF due to just how often other players select the team. Since his fighting days have long since been over, Cormier can afford to unwind and game to his heart's content.

Daniel Cormier isn't the only UFC fighter to play video games

While most UFC fighters don't generally play video games in their spare time, especially those who aren't retired, Daniel Cormier is one. Though he has been a retired fighter since 2020. Similarly, retired UFC great Demetrious Johnson also games and even streams online.

Check out the footage of Max Holloway gaming below:

The same is true for former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and former featherweight champion Max Holloway, both of whom have a history with streaming and playing video games in their spare time.

