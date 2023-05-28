Boris Becker congratulates Bayern Munich for clinching 11th straight Bundesliga title on thrilling final day

In a heartfelt gesture, German tennis legend Boris Becker extended his congratulations to Bayern Munich for their Bundesliga title win.

Bayern Munich won their 11th consecutive Bundesliga title with a 2-1 win at Cologne on Saturday, May 27. Jamal Musiala's 89th-minute winner helped the Bavarians edge out arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund in the title race.

Dortmund had been in pole position going into the final game of the season, but BVB stumbled to a 2-2 draw against Mainz 05, allowing Bayern to sneak past them in the toughest league race in years.

Following the title triumph, Becker congratulated the players, coaching staff, and the entire Bayern Munich club in his Instagram story, accompanied by a photo of the jubilant team celebrating their victory.

"Congratulations to the entire club," Becker wrote. (Translated from German).

A look at Boris Becker's illustrious tennis career

Boris Becker pictured at the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards - Berlin.

Boris Becker, one of the most iconic tennis players in history, had a career marked by remarkable achievements and a captivating playing style. He burst onto the international tennis scene at a young age and left an indelible mark on the sport.

Becker's rise to prominence came in 1985, when at the age of 17, he became the youngest-ever Wimbledon champion. His booming serves and aggressive playing style, combined with his charismatic personality, quickly made him a fan favorite. Becker's success at Wimbledon continued over the years, as he triumphed at the prestigious tournament two more times in 1986 and 1989.

Apart from his Wimbledon triumphs, the German amassed numerous accolades throughout his career. He clinched a total of six Grand Slam titles, including two Australian Open victories in 1991 and 1996, and one US Open triumph in 1989. Additionally, he reached the semifinals of the French Open in 1987, 1989 and 1991.

Boris Becker's accomplishments extended beyond the Grand Slam events. He played a pivotal role in helping Germany win the Davis Cup in 1988 and 1989, solidifying his status as a key player for his country.

With his powerful serve-and-volley game, Becker dominated the tennis courts during the late 1980s and early 1990s, competing fiercely against renowned players like Stefan Edberg, Andre Agassi, and Pete Sampras.

However, after struggling with injuries and a decline in form, Boris Becker officially retired from professional tennis in 1999 at the age of 31. His career statistics were impressive, with 49 singles titles and 15 doubles titles to his name.

His impact on the sport extended beyond his playing days, as he transitioned into coaching and mentoring the next generation of tennis players, including Novak Djokovic.

