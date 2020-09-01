Within a few days after Daniel Cormier's final fight in the UFC, his arch-rival Jon Jones announced his move up to the UFC's Heavyweight Division and as part of the recent DC & Helwani show, Cormier opened up on what it means for Bones to compete in the UFC Heavyweight Division.

According to Daniel Cormier, he believes that someone of Jon Jones' ability shouldn't be too worried about the weight class. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion added that if someone possesses the same skillset as Jones, then weight class is the last thing one should be worried about.

Cormier also added that Jones will be able to compete in heavyweight and put the exclamation point on it, by stating it as a fact. DC ended his statement by noting that one could love or hate Jon Jones but Daniel Cormier's statement regarding his rival's move to heavyweight is a fact.

Here is what Daniel Cormier said in regards to Jon Jones' move to heavyweight:

What could we expect from Jon Jones at heavyweight?

Jon Jones is definitely expected to be a top player in the UFC's Heavyweight Division and while UFC President Dana White has made it clear that Francis Ngannou is next in line for a shot at the UFC Heavyweight Title, it looks like Jon Jones will have to wait a while before earning his shot at the belt held by Stipe Miocic.

However, Miocic himself has been vocal of not being interested in a rematch against The Predator and has opened up on his desire to box in his next fight. A fight between Jones and Miocic could possibly happen but if that's the case, then Francis Ngannou is definitely not going to be too pleased with the UFC management. The Predator has been on a terrorizing run since his initial loss to Stipe Miocic and deserves every bit of the next title shot.