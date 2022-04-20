Daniel Cormier gives his take on the Michael Bisping vs. Jake Paul fight

Daniel Cormier has never been the biggest fan of Jake Paul, and that comes through in a new video the former UFC double champion posted on social media.

Jake Paul is currently searching for an opponent for his next boxing match in August. According to Paul and his management, they want someone with significant star power. A list shared by Paul earlier included Floyd Mayweather, Oscar De La Hoya, Michael Bisping, and Anderson Silva. Out of those, the biggest response has come from Michael Bisping.

Bisping and Paul have been feuding back and forth to the point where 'The Count' may be the hottest option for Paul's team. Daniel Cormier sounded intruiged by that matchup, saying:

"You want to fight Michael Bisping? Retired for four years with all the injuries and issues that he's had. You want to fight a former champion, you want to fight a guy that's older so you think that maybe there's no risk. Bisping is finally one that's his size, so Jake is actually going to fight or wants to fight someone his size. He called me out, I'm bigger than him, but I don't know if that was ever a real thing. But with Bisping, he's actually his size."

Cormier would rather see Jake Paul fight Anderson Silva. He said:

"But hey, if you want to fight someone that is your size but older, right? You're still a young man in your physical prime. You want an older guy to fight? Hey, there's a former UFC champion that is doing exactly what you're doing. His name's Anderson Silva. That's who you should be fighting, Jake. That's who you should be calling out."

Watch Daniel Cormier discuss the Jake Paul vs. Michael Bisping fight below:

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma I have been watching the @bisping and @jakepaul thing. I'm ready to admit Paul can fight, but I think he has the wrong target. It should be @SpiderAnderson !

Daniel Cormier and Jake Paul once got into an altercation at a UFC event

Daniel Cormier wasn't impressed with Paul after the young boxing YouTuber said some less than complimentary things about him on Twitter. When Cormier saw Paul at a UFC 261 event he was commentating, he took off his headset and approached 'The Problem Child.'

Jake Paul @jakepaul Daniel Cormier online

“Imma Smack Jake Paul when I see him”



Daniel Cormier in person... 🤔 Daniel Cormier online “Imma Smack Jake Paul when I see him”Daniel Cormier in person... 🤔 https://t.co/zHnssneYBV

Following the incident, Cormier returned to his seat and told Joe Rogan:

“I just saw Jake Paul and I pointed at him and said don’t play with me. Cause I’ll smack him in the face. He’s right there. I’ll slap him. I don’t play those games, Joe.”

Perhaps Paul needs to look into the possibility of fighting Daniel Cormier next.

