Daniel Cormier hilariously explains why he was never submitted inside the octagon

Daniel Cormier, one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time and a former two-division UFC champion, recently humorously explained why he was never submitted inside the octagon.

During an appearance on ESPN MMA with former Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark, the UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier jokingly claimed that his lack of a neck was the reason behind his unsubmitted record in the octagon.

During the interview, Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark also discussed the situation surrounding Francis Ngannou, who has remained unsigned after parting ways with the UFC. Drawing parallels to former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson's contract issue with his team, both Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark recommended that Ngannou consider returning to the UFC.

Daniel Cormier UFC record: Other than 'DC', who else has been a double champion?

Daniel Cormier had an impressive record during his UFC career. He competed in the heavyweight and light heavyweight divisions and held a professional record of 22 wins, 3 losses, and 1 no contest.

He captured the UFC light heavyweight championship by defeating Anthony Johnson and successfully defended the title against notable fighters like Alexander Gustafsson and Volkan Oezdemir. Cormier also became the UFC heavyweight champion by defeating Stipe Miocic and defended the title against Derrick Lewis. He is considered one of the most accomplished and respected fighters in UFC history.

Apart from Daniel Cormier, only three other mixed martial artists have achieved the feat of becoming two-division UFC champions.

1. Conor McGregor (featherweight, lightweight)

In a stunning 13-second victory at UFC 194, "The Notorious" Conor McGregor became the UFC featherweight champion by defeating Jose Aldo. However, this marked his final fight in the featherweight division.

McGregor then moved up to lightweight and, at UFC 205, emerged victorious against Eddie Alvarez, securing the UFC lightweight championship. This historic win made McGregor the first fighter ever to hold UFC belts in two weight divisions simultaneously.

2. Amanda Nunes (bantamweight, featherweight)

Amanda Nunes secured the bantamweight championship at UFC 200 by submitting Miesha Tate in the first round. She successfully defended the title three times before venturing into the featherweight division to face Cris Cyborg.

On December 29, 2018, at UFC 232. Nunes knocked Cyborg out in 51 seconds of the first round to become the new UFC women's featherweight Champion.

3. Henry Cejudo (flyweight, bantamweight)

After facing defeats against Demetrious Johnson and Joseph Benavidez in 2016, Henry Cejudo took a break of 9 months to rejuvenate himself. After making his comeback, Henry Cejudo secured wins against Wilson Reis and Sergio Pettis. He then went on to challenge Demetrious Johnson once again at UFC 227, where he emerged as the UFC flyweight champion by securing a split decision victory.

Later, when TJ Dillashaw tested positive for a banned substance, vacating the UFC Bantamweight Championship, Henry stepped up to face Marlon Moraes for the title. At UFC 238, he achieved a TKO victory over Moraes in the third round, becoming the UFC's new bantamweight champion.

