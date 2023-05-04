The feud between former two-division champion Conor McGregor and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will remain etched in fans' memories for a very long time. Even years after their fight at UFC 229, the animosity between the two greats is still very much alive.

The spats between 'The Notorious' and members of Nurmagomedov's team, especially the Dagestani's former manager Ali Abdelaziz, on social media have garnered huge attention from fans.

Conor McGregor recently took to Twitter to express his strong opposition to fighters betting their purses against each other. He characterized such bets as empty and questioned if anyone had ever followed through on them.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Has any competing fighters bet their purse against each other and then followed thru? We should stop doing this. Fighting is tough. It can go anyway. Luck plays a hell of a part. Don’t be saying you are betting your fight purse against each other. Because it never happens. And… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Has any competing fighters bet their purse against each other and then followed thru? We should stop doing this. Fighting is tough. It can go anyway. Luck plays a hell of a part. Don’t be saying you are betting your fight purse against each other. Because it never happens. And… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

A fan replied to the tweet with:

"You still owe khabib your fight purse after that mauling."

Conor McGregor immediately responded with:

"Khabib is a fat b*tch with t*ts now, lad."

Ali Abdelaziz duly hit back at the Irishman:

"You don’t learn your lesson do you remember what he did to you before and after the fight"

Can we see Khabib Nurmagomedov return to fight one last time against Conor McGregor or anyone else?

It would be a dream come true for millions of UFC fans to see Khabib Nurmagomedov fight in the octagon one last time, whether that be against Conor McGregor or someone else. After beating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in 2020, 'The Eagle' decided to hang up his gloves.

After retiring from the sport, Nurmagomedov actively trained his teammates as well as young fighters at the gym he owns in Dagestan, Russia. He also established a mixed martial arts promotion called Eagle FC.

'The Eagle' recently helped his teammate Islam Makhachev capture gold in the lightweight division against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280.

Khabib Nurmagomedov had expressed his interest in facing the legendary Georges St-Pierre in a matchup before retiring from the sport. Unfortunately, the fight never came to fruition. Later, St-Pierre claimed that the mega-fight with Nurmagomedov fell apart due to UFC's concerns that he would emerge victorious and subsequently retire as the champion.

Now that Khabib Nurmagomedov has taken a break from all things MMA, it seems highly unlikely that we will see him return to the octagon.

