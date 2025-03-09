  • home icon
  Daniel Cormier and Justin Gaethje settle their differences ahead of UFC 313 Rafael Fiziev fight: "You lie"

Daniel Cormier and Justin Gaethje settle their differences ahead of UFC 313 Rafael Fiziev fight: "You lie"

By Souvik Roy
Modified Mar 09, 2025 00:27 GMT
Justin Gaethje settles his feud with Daniel Cormier ahead of his UFC 313 fight against Rafael Fiziev. [Image Courtesy: Getty Images]
Justin Gaethje settles his feud with Daniel Cormier ahead of his UFC 313 fight against Rafael Fiziev. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Justin Gaethje decided to mend his relationship with Daniel Cormier before stepping into the octagon against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313. Gaethje and Cormier sorted out their differences via dialogue.

Gaethje decided to take an unfiltered approach during his recent interview with Cormier. Despite the interview being based on Gaethje's upcoming fight, Cormier started it with a personal accusation against 'The Highlight'.

'DC' indicted Gaethje for avoiding his calls, which had the Arizona native debunking his allegations. Subsequently, Gaethje also accused Cormier of lying about his UFC 313 fight. Gaethje's discontent seemingly came from the fact that Cormier presented a twisted version of the information he provided about the change of rivals for his UFC 313 fight:

"You lie... I don't have one missed call from you... You were calling me and getting personal information and then using it."

Check out the conversation between Daniel Cormier and Justin Gaethje below (1:20):

youtube-cover
However, this part of their discussion ended with smiles and a fist bump, signaling the end of the tension between the two.

Justin Gaethje avoided the trauma of his KO loss against Max Holloway despite rewatching his previous fight

Justin Gaethje suffered a crushing defeat in his previous fight against Max Holloway at UFC 300. Gaethje got knocked out in the final seconds of the fight after accepting Holloway's stand-and-trade offer. He also lost his UFC BMF title on account of this defeat.

While most fighters would have avoided rewatching such a fight, Gaethje admitted to tuning into his previous encounter to get himself in fight mode for his upcoming fight against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313. However, during his appearance at the UFC 313 media day, Gaethje also revealed the technique he used to save himself from revisiting his loss despite rewatching the fight:

"Well, to be fair, I did stop it with 10 seconds left."
Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below (2:52):

youtube-cover

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
