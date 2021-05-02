Daniel Cormier, Kamaru Usman, Dustin Poirier and other UFC stars react to Jiri Prochazka's insane spinning elbow finish of Dominick Reyes at UFC Vegas 25

Jiri Prochazka delivered a spectacular knockout against former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes at UFC Vegas 25. The Czech MMA fighter has put the 205-lbs division on notice with his second-round knockout victory over Reyes.

The MMA Twitterverse was shocked to witness the devastating spinning elbow knockout by Prochazka tonight. The former Rizin LHW champion has received admiration from several UFC stars, including former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier.

DC hailed Prochazka for his strong chin, which was put to the test against Dominick Reyes tonight.

This dude Prochazka is like a avalanche going downhill. He just blitzes these dudes. He uses his cardio as a weapon , has a fantastic chin and great finishing instincts. I’m very excited about this dude! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 2, 2021

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman also tuned in to watch the light heavyweight clash go down at UFC Vegas 25. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' couldn't contain his excitement upon witnessing the astonishing KO:

Damnnnn that was madness 👊🏿🤯 #UFCVegas25 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 2, 2021

Houston native Derrik Lewis is in awe of Jiri Prochazka's lightning surge to the top of the 205-lbs bracket. The UFC heavyweight believes Prochazka's future opponents will be in for a tough time.

Damn good luck to you guys at 205 Prochazka sheesh @ufc — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) May 2, 2021

Dustin Poirier, who is slated to face Conor McGregor at UFC 264, expressed his concern for Dominick Reyes. 'The Devastator' appeared to have sustained injuries to his nose before receiving the brutal spinning elbow shot.

Hopefully Reyes is ok. That was brutal. It's a tough dangerous sport but damn I love it. — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 2, 2021

Coming into UFC Vegas 25, Jiri Prochazka got himself a new hairdo that caught a lot of eyeballs. UFC middleweight Kevin Holland, who is on a two-fight losing skid, is ready to don a similar hairstyle for an assured victory.

Ok I know what my next hairstyle plan is. #UFCVegas25 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) May 2, 2021

The hairstyle appears to be quite similar to that of the character 'Goro' from the game Mortal Kombat. Featherweight up-and-comer 'Thug Nasty' Bryce Mitchell pointed out Prochazka's uncanny resemblance to a video game character.

That dude is the last boss in a video game — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) May 2, 2021

Jiri Prochazka's cold demeanor has impressed former UFC featherweight title challenger Megan Anderson. Anderson tweeted:

That was cleannn!!! Prochazka is cold 😲😲 #UFCVegas25 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) May 2, 2021

UFC Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is at a loss for words after witnessing the stunning knockout by the fifth-ranked light heavyweight. Aljo wrote on Twitter:

That was a BEAUTIFUL spinning elbow!! WOW!! Speechless on this one! Entertaining fight from beginning to end!! I hope Reyes is ok after that one 🙏🏾 #UFCVegas25 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 2, 2021

Jiri Prochazka gets showered with praises on Twitter:

Jiri Prochazka's spectacular finish has set the MMA Twitterverse abuzz as several UFC superstars have chimed in to congratulate the former Muay Thai National Champion.

That was a bad one. 😱 #UFCVegas25 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 2, 2021

😳 holy moly! Spinning elbow 😮#UFCVegas25 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 2, 2021

Jiri is what we thought Johnny Walker was gonna be — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 2, 2021

Within two UFC outings, Jiri Prochazka has made a strong case for being considered one of the best light heavyweights on the roster. Who do you think Prochazka should lock horns with next? Comment below!