Daniel Cormier kids: Getting to know each of the former two-division UFC champion's children

Daniel Cormier is one of the most esteemed UFC fighters in history and has earned widespread respect within the combat sports community. He successfully asserted his dominance across the promotion's light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions.

Cormier has been in a lasting marriage with Salina Deleon since May 2017. 'DC' and his then-fiancée Deleon welcomed their first child, Daniel Jr., in February 2011, who now trains in amateur wrestling at AKA, where the former two-division champion serves as the assistant coach.

The following year, the couple had their second child, daughter Marquita Kalani. In 2020, Cormier's wife gave birth to their third child, Luna Rose.

The UFC Hall-of-Famer also had a daughter named Kaedyn Imri with his former girlfriend, Carolyn Flowers, a track athlete at Oklahoma State. However, Kaedyn tragically passed away in a car accident in June 2003 when a collision occurred between the car carrying the three-month-old child and an 18-wheeler truck in Austin, Texas.

The incident occurred long before Cormier embarked on his professional MMA career. During that period, the former UFC two-division champion was in his youth and actively involved in wrestling. In an interview with ESPN, Cormier discussed the emotional struggle he faced upon learning about the accident.

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Additionally, 'DC' was married to a woman named Robin in 2002, but their marriage ended in divorce and was later annulled in 2003.

When Daniel Cormier picked on a child for bullying his son

During his appearance on the Pivot Podcast in June 2023, Daniel Cormier recounted an incident, emphasizing his protective instincts as a father and the necessity of physical intervention to ensure his child's safety. He said:

"I pushed a little girl down one time. I’m sorry bro, I’ma tell you the truth. When I was fighting I was wired a little different a little girl kept beating on Daniel that’s at Bob and Cassandra’s house from my easter party she pushed him down so I pushed her down."

He also mentioned an incident in the park when his son was four years old:

"Hey, if your kid pushes my kid one more time, I’m going to push your a** down.’ He was like, 'What?' I was like, 'Man, get your kid under control. If he pushes him one more time, I’m going to push you down'."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below:

Expand Tweet