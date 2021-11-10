5 reasons why Daniel Cormier and not Jon Jones is the greatest light heavyweight in UFC history

The UFC light heavyweight division has always been unique. It's the crossroads between middleweight and heavyweight. Light heavyweights like Quinton Jackson, Anthony Johnson and Jan Blachowicz are all powerhouses. Meanwhile, fighters like Lyoto Machida, Alexander Gustafsson and former champ Jon Jones have relied more on precision and technique.

Some of the biggest stars in the UFC and legends of the sport have fought in 205lbs including Frank Shamrock, Randy Couture, Chuck Liddell and Anderson Silva.

Dana White and Jon Jones at UFC 200 New York Press Event

Jon Jones is often considered the most prolific light heavyweight of all time. He is an unbeaten champion inside the octagon, with his only loss being due to disqualification. Jones also holds numerous other records.

On the flip side of the coin is Daniel Cormier. Cormier is among the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. He was a national champion in wrestling with a legendary career at Strikeforce. He was a two-division champion at the UFC.

Both Jones and Cormier were also part of arguably the biggest UFC rivalry. While 'Bones' may be unbeaten, he has committed many offenses. Here are five reasons why Daniel Cormier can be considered the greatest LHW of all time.

#5. From wrestling to the UFC

Daniel Cormier started wrestling in high school. By the end of his high school wrestling career, he had become a three-time state champion. He then became a two-time junior college national champion. 'DC' then made his transition to freestyle wrestling. In 2003, he won gold in the Pan American Games.

From 2003 to 2007, he was the senior national champion wrestler. He also went to the 2004 Olympics but lost in the semi-finals. Cormier had to pull out of the 2008 Olympics due to kidney failure while cutting weight. After the incident, he transitioned to MMA.

Cormier used his wrestling to dominate opponents inside the octagon. He pressured them constantly and was a master of single-leg takedowns. In the clinch, he dictated positioning and made his opponents lose balance. He even used his technique and strength to slam larger opponents to the ground.

On the ground, it was a similar story. Cormier used his superior wrestling to get on top or establish side control. He then brutalized opponents with ground-and-pound or latched on to submission holds.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Genci Papraniku