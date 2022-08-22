"This felt like a movie"- Daniel Cormier describes the aftermath of Leon Edwards pulling off an upset over Kamaru Usman in stunning fashion at UFC 278 

Daniel Cormier has described the aftermath of the UFC 278 main event as a movie. Cormier had the good fortune of sitting cageside as Leon Edwards shocked the world by knocking Kamaru Usman out. Anyone watching live would likely agree with 'DC,' even through the screen, the moment felt surreal to fans all over the world.

Once the spectators cleared out of the arena, Cormier stayed in his seat cageside and soaked in the atmosphere. 'DC' recorded an instant reaction for his YouTube channel and had this to say:

"He's [Leon Edwards] on the phone with his mom, his son crying, talking about how their life is going to change. This felt like a movie. The UFC staff played the Rocky theme after the fight, and during the Rocky theme, Leon is on the cage celebrating with the crowd, and the crowd is yelling 'ROCKY ROCKY ROCKY.' It was a movie."

Edwards' head kick KO will go down as one of the best finishes of all time. 'Rocky' was 56 seconds away from losing via decision, but that one kick changed his life and UFC history forever. The similarities between the classic underdog movie 'Rocky' and Leon's life are a prima facie example of "life imitating art."

Watch Daniel Cormier's instant UFC 278 reaction below:

Daniel Cormier gives opinion on Luke Rockhold's performance and decision to retire

Cormier had a rollercoaster night of emotions at UFC 278. 'DC' witnessed the unpredictable ending to the main event, and watched his close friend and teamamte Luke Rockhold retire after the co-main event.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie Daniel Cormier left his commentary position to embrace Luke Rockhold as he left the cage after his #UFC278 loss Daniel Cormier left his commentary position to embrace Luke Rockhold as he left the cage after his #UFC278 loss ❤️ https://t.co/kU3dJZgrAi

During the same video, the former heavyweight champion got candid about Rockhold's performance and said:

"We get to the co-main event, and my boy Luke Rockhold fights the final fight of his career. I can't say I'm not disappointed because, skill-wise, he looked like he still has a ton left. His cardio, his body posture, the way that he looked in there tells me it's about time for my boy to walk away, so I ran over and gave him a big hug."

UFC 278 was underwhelming for most of the night, but the last two fights more than made up for it. Sometimes MMA presents movie-like storylines, and Edwards' upset win suddenly made this lackluster event unforgettable.

