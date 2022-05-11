Daniel Cormier is less sure of Islam Makhachev beating Charles Oliveira after UFC 274

Daniel Cormier is in awe of Charles Oliveira after the Brazilian's triumphant performance against Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 274. 'DC' now claims to be less sure of his friend and teammate Islam Makhachev beating 'Do Bronx'.

While Cormier previously thought Makhachev to be unbeatable, he now acknowledges that Oliveira is something out of the ordinary. The former UFC double champion recently said on ESPN MMA's DC & RC:

"More than ever after Saturday, I was like, 'Man I still think Islam beats him [Oliveira] but I am less sure than I was going into that fight.' Because I thought nobody ever can compete with Islam but this kid is special."

Cormier also noted that 'Do Bronx' has certain built-in advantages against his opponents owing to his dangerous jiu-jitsu. According to 'DC', Oliveira's opponents are too intimidated by his grappling prowess to seek a finish even after dropping him, giving the Brazilian enough time to recover.

Oliveira and Justin Gaethje came out swinging right from the get-go in their recent title fight. 'The Highlight' managed to drop Oliveira twice but did not dare enter his guard, choosing to let him up instead.

Despite being cut open near his left eye, 'Do Bronx' went on to drop Gaethje and sink in a rear-naked choke, securing the finish at 03:22 of the opening frame.

Islam Makhachev extended his support to Charles Oliveira after 'Do Bronx' was stripped of his title

Justin Gaethje was originally scheduled to challenge Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title in the main event at UFC 274. However, 'Do Bronx' was stripped of his belt after missing weight by half a pound on the day of the official weigh-ins.

While Oliveira had previously hinted at being on point for the weigh-ins the night before, he would tip the scale at 0.5 pounds over the limit. Oliveira's coaches and other fighters on the card complained that the scale had been reset overnight, with the differential varying between 0.5 and 2 pounds.

Islam Makhchev, who is most likely on a collision course with Oliveira, extended his support to 'Do Bronx' after the former champion was stripped of his title. Makhachev called it a "Big Drama" and wished Oliveira luck in his bout against Gaethje. The Dagestani contender wrote on Twitter:

"Anyway, keep your head up Charles and good luck tomorrow, we all know you’re champ for a reason. And I’m looking to fight the winner of this fight, either for vacant title or new LW champion"

Islam Makhachev appears to be the likliest contender to take on Charles Oliveira for the vacant title. However, UFC president Dana White revealed that he is still eyeing a Makhachev vs. Beneil Dariush fight to determine Oliveira's next opponent.

