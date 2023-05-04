Francis Ngannou's departure from the UFC has been heavily scrutinized as he has failed to announce his future plans. UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier recently compared 'The Predator' to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, while suggesting that a return to the UFC may be his best option.

Speaking on his podcast, DC & RC, the former double champ stated:

"It sucks because Francis was the man and he leaves and now it seems like the options are very limited. He responded to ONE Championship this morning saying they're being two-faced, but I'm telling you, RC, it felt like the same thing that was happening to Lamar. I'm watching teams like, 'you don't have a quarterback, but you're not interested in Lamar Jackson?' This guy was the MVP of the NFL. It made no sense."

Daniel Cormier continued:

"To me, it's the same thing, but ultimately, Lamar Jackson ends up back in Baltimore. I believe that's what Francis Ngannou should do. Francis Ngannou should just come back because the reality is this - the money that he was offered, I've heard, was a very lucrative number. If he comes back, nothing changes. He walks right back into being in the heavyweight title picture, fighting for the championship, getting paid at that level."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments on Francis Ngannou below (starting at the 14:35 mark):

Cormier added that 'The Predator' may be best served returning to the familiarity of the UFC. After a drawn-out free agency in which teams publicly declined interest, Lamar Jackson wound up signing a lucrative offer to remain with the Baltimore Ravens.

Daniel Cormier reacts to Floyd Mayweather's comments on Francis Ngannou

Floyd Mayweather recently shared that he wants to sign Francis Ngannou to Mayweather Promotions. UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier reacted to the news, advising 'The Predator' to take 'Money' up on his offer. Speaking on DC Instant Reaction, the former double champ stated:

"This is great news for Team Ngannou. Get with Floyd Mayweather. Use your name power, your punching ability, your ferocity in that visual that you are that strikes fear in people, and put it with the greatest boxer of all-time. Let him promote you. Let him try to use the same game plan that he has used to make what he has made, and use it with you."

Check out Daniel Cormier's full comments below (starting at the 7:50 mark):

Cormier shared that Mayweather is the perfect person to help Ngannou maximize his earning potential. 'Money' remains the highest-earning boxer of all-time and has headlined each of the five best-selling pay-per-view events in boxing history.

