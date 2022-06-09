"He just does not care" - Daniel Cormier looks back to Joe Rogan's advice on biased commentary

Daniel Cormier recently recalled what Joe Rogan once advised him regarding biased commentary.

While appearing in a recent interview with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, Daniel Cormier was seen discussing a range of topics, including his career as a commentator.

During the discussion, he also addressed allegations of biased commentary that he faced at one point in his career. Cormier responded to the allegations by mentioning how difficult their job as a commentator is. The Hall of Famer also emphasized the difficulty of remaining objective as a "human being."

Recalling a piece of advice given by fellow commentator Joe Rogan, the 43-year-old said:

“People can be mad at you, but it’s like we just gotta talk about it, right? I’m not a guy that – they gotta move a little different around me. I don’t really worry about it too much."

He added:

"Rogan told me, I was like kind of on some [inaudible] , and then Rogan said it on air... he goes "oh we got to be careful with our bias commentary. And he is like he just doesn't care... he's like these people like... he just does not care. Because the reality is like it does not matter, you are put in a position to do a job that is very very difficult and very few people in the world can do it. So you do it to your best ability."

When Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier faced backlash for commentary bias at UFC 259

Back in March 2021, commentators Joe Rogan and 'DC' received widespread backlash for commentary bias in the fight between Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya at UFC 259.

The duo were chastised by many, including Justin Gaethje and Marvin Vettori, for being biased towards Adesanya during the fight.

Marvin Vettori @MarvinVettori Commentary is so bias is unbelievable, makes me hate this shit Commentary is so bias is unbelievable, makes me hate this shit

In an episode of his famous podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan stated how he dealt with allegations of commentary bias:

“I try to be very fair, always, with my commentary. And I’m also very respectful. Like, even if you think that my commentary was biased, or one way or another, you’ll never think I’m disrespectful, ‘cause I try to; unless someone’s doing something dirty.”

