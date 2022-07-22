"Somebody call Derrick Lewis" - fans pick sides as Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping argue over Popeyes vs. Nandos on Twitter

Yet another fast-food fried chicken beef has begun in the UFC — this time between former champions Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping. It all started when Bisping took to Twitter to thank a couple of people for picking up his tab at Nando's:

michael @bisping These lads paid for my nandos bless ‘em. These lads paid for my nandos bless ‘em. https://t.co/jEGe1vU3No

Cormier couldn't help himself from weighing in, and countered with a jab at Nando's.

Bisping did not let this go unanswered, firing back with an attack on Cormier's preferred fried chicken joint: Popeyes.

It's no surprise Daniel Cormier decided to jump on 'The Count' for his inclination towards Nando's, as this is not the first time 'DC' has been embroiled in beef of a similar nature. Who could forget when DC and Derrick Lewis had their minauture scrum over Popeyes at the UFC 226 press conference.

This, of course, as Lewis says, stemmed from when the former double-champ "direspects the Popeyes chicken" in his infamous All About That Cake commercial. DC created that video as a parody of Meghan Trainor's All About That Bass for the 7th Annual World MMA Awards:

Fans weigh in on Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping's feud

The back-and-forth between 'DC' and Bisping was an open invitation for fans to get involved. Some suggested bringing in the expert Derrick Lewis, who landed a deal with Popeyes that provides him with a lifetime supply of chicken in his home town.

cameraninja @cameraninja1 @bisping How dare you disrespect that Popeyes chicken. Somebody call Derek Lewis. This is Herb Dean fault. @bisping How dare you disrespect that Popeyes chicken. Somebody call Derek Lewis. This is Herb Dean fault.

Other fans took Bisping's side, blaming DC for the depreciating quality of Popeyes. They also cited DC's interesting music video as the reason.

Mohammed Habib @Mhabib_Official @bisping I heard it got worse after that advert with DC @bisping I heard it got worse after that advert with DC

Some fans took it even further, making it less about fried chicken and more about British-versus-American food in general.

Goshinby @Goshinby @Jay63588373 @bisping Other than fish n chips, British food is just food stolen from other cultures bro @Jay63588373 @bisping Other than fish n chips, British food is just food stolen from other cultures bro 💀

Regardless, it is nice to see friendly banter between these two former champions. They now share the broadcast booth together and seem very comfortable poking fun at one another.

Bisping just also recently had fun at DC's expense in regards to his rumored return to light heavyweight. Bisping wondered how Comier planned to cut that much weight, calling him a "big gigantic grizzly bear" that Bisping "could not get his arms around". Cormier will likely have to lay off the Popeyes if he is serious about making a return.

