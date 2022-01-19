Daniel Cormier names Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury as top KO artists in combat sports history

Daniel Cormier believes Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury are the most dangerous knockout artists in the history of combat sports.

In a recent episode of ESPN MMA's DC & RC podcast, Cormier and co-host Ryan Clark drafted their lists for the top five KO artists in combat sports history. 'DC' chose Ngannou, the UFC heavyweight champion, and Fury, the WBC heavyweight champion, as his top two picks.

Cormier said he chose to go with Ngannou first because of his incredible ability to put people to sleep, even when he seemingly hasn't landed clean shots. The Cameroonian has the infamous 'touch of death' in his fists which makes him one of the most dangerous knockout artists ever, according to the former two-division UFC champion. He said:

"My first pick I'm actually going to take the heavyweight champion the world Francis Ngannou... What I have seen him do to people inside of the octagon, it's unheard of. He just found Alistair Overeem's head from that uppercut a few years ago, he knocked out Stipe Miocic with his off hand. The way that he can put people to sleep truly crazy."

Explaining his decision to pick Fury next, Cormier claimed he would take a technical boxer over a one-punch KO artist. When it comes to boxing, 'DC' said he considers boxers who can set up knockouts before going for the kill more effective than those who possess the nuclear option in their fists. He added:

"I'm going to take the heavyweight champ, the guy that is calling out Francis Ngannou, because I've seen him put people to sleep for years. I'm taking Tyson Fury... Here's my thing, when I think about power, especially in boxing, it's not always about the guy that just puts you out with one punch. It's his ability to set you up puts you in a spot to end your night. Tyson Fury does that better than anyone."

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou want to fight each other but Dana White isn't interested

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou have previously expressed a desire to lock horns inside the squared circle. If the bout does come to fruition, it will be a battle between two of the most prolific knockout artists in combat sports history.

While Ngannou and Fury are keen on the matchup, 'The Predator' doesn't seem to be on the same page as his employers. UFC president Dana White was recently asked about a potential showdown between the MMA and boxing champions. Showing a clear lack of interest in the matchup, White said:

“Listen man, these guys, none of this surprises me. It’s like these boxing guys need guys to fight. You know what I mean? And yeah, no, it doesn’t surprise me at all.”

Ngannou has just one fight remaining in his current contract with the UFC. He is set to take on Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270 this weekend.

