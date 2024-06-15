Daniel Cormier offers Michael Chandler advice, Conor McGregor's injury revealed, UFC flyweight reacts to fight cancellation: MMA News Roundup

Daniel Cormier offers advice to Michael Chandler, Michael Bisping discloses Conor McGregor's latest injury and a UFC flyweight reacts to his latest fight cancellation.

Find out more details in today's (June 15) Sportskeeda daily news roundup.

#3 Daniel Cormier offers advice to Michael Chandler following canceled Conor McGregor bout

Daniel Cormier recently weighed in on the drama surrounding Michael Chandler's canceled bout against Conor McGregor.

Chandler vs. McGregor was originally set to headline UFC 303 later this month, however, it was confirmed this week that the fight was off due to the Irishman suffering an injury during his fight camp.

The cancellation now means Chandler, who has been calling to face 'The Notorious' since 2022, will once again be on the sidelines whilst he awaits for the bout to be recheduled.

'DC' took to his YouTube channel to offer his take on the situation, which included the Hall of Famer offering some advice to Chandler. According to Cormier, he would like to see the 38-year-old move on from wanting to face McGregor. He said:

"I don't know that he should wait anymore. I think it's time to move off of this, and I believe that the overwhelming sentiment is that [McGregor] is done."

Catch Cormier's comments here:

#2 Michael Bisping discloses what John McCarthy told him about Conor McGregor's latest injury

Michael Bisping appears to have some insider information in regards to the injury Conor McGregor suffered during his fight camp ahead of UFC 303.

The Irishman had been set to make his highly anticipated return to the octagon nearly three years after suffering a devastating leg break injury during his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. However, it was confirmed this week that McGregor was out of his bout against Michael Chandler due to an injury.

Weighing in on the situation on his YouTube channel, Bisping revealed he had been given some details of the injury by former octagon referee 'Big' John McCarthy. According veteran MMA ref, McGregor has injured the same leg he previously broke. Bisping said:

"[McCarthy] told me in no uncertain terms, this fight is not happening. He [McGregor] is injured, he has hurt himself. His leg, the leg that he broke, that snapped against Dustin Poirier. The titanium shin bone has failed."

Catch Bisping's comments here (1:39):

#1 UFC flyweight reacts to UFC Vegas 93 bout being canceled

UFC flyweight Joshua Van can't appear to catch a break after his bout for the UFC Vegas 93 card this weekend has been canceled.

Van was set to face Tagir Ulanbekov, however, the Russian fighter stepped on the scales 3.5 pounds over the flyweight limit. Due to the severity of the weight miss, the promotion opted to cancel the bout all together.

The news now means that the Burmese fighter has seen his last four fights in a row get cancelled. 'The Fearless' then took to Instagram to react to the situation, writing:

"I'm sorry guy !! I can't force dem to fight"

Check out the post here:

Joshua Van's Instagram post