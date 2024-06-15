Michael Bisping discloses what John McCarthy told him about Conor McGregor's latest injury: "The titanium shin bone has failed"

Conor McGregor is out of his UFC 303 fight against Michael Chandler with an injury. While the exact nature of the Irishman's injury has yet to be made public, Michael Bisping seems to have some insider information.

Discussing the unfortunate turn of events during a recent video on his YouTube channel, the former UFC middleweight champion claimed that 'Big' John McCarthy had told him details regarding McGregor's mystery injury.

According to the veteran MMA referee, the former UFC two-division champion has injured the same leg he snapped in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. Bisping said:

"[McCarthy] told me in no uncertain terms, this fight is not happening. He [McGregor] is injured, he has hurt himself. His leg, the leg that he broke, that snapped against Dustin Poirier. The titanium shin bone has failed."

Catch Michael Bisping's comments below (1:39):

UFC 303 will now be headlined by a light heavyweight title clash between reigning champion Alex Pereira and former champion Jiri Prochazka.

In a recent media interaction, UFC CEO Dana White stated that the promotion will consider rescheduling the fight only after McGregor is properly healed. According to veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, the world's premier MMA promotion is trying to reschedule McGregor vs. Chandler for August or September.

Daniel Cormier uncertain about Conor McGregor's fighting future

After Conor McGregor dropped out of UFC 303, Daniel Cormier is uncertain if 'The Notorious' will ever step inside the octagon again.

'DC' doubts if the extremely wealthy Irishman will be willing to put a pause on his extravagant life and commit himself to weeks of grueling training necessary to fight at a high level. During a recent episode of Daniel Cormier TV, he said:

"I don't know what my thoughts are about his fighting future, especially knowing what his life looks like outside of fighting. This guy lives the biggest life in the world. He lives a life that is so extravagant, that is so fun, that is so fueled with adventure and other things, I don't know if people could blame him if he wants to walk away from this... I believe that the overwhelming sentiment is that he is done... They said this thing might get rescheduled for later in the year... The more time that passes, the less likely it is, that he steps inside the octagon again."

Catch Daniel Cormier's comments on Conor McGregor below (2:18):