At UFC 252, Daniel Cormier competed in the final fight of his career, as he once again challenged Stipe Miocic for the UFC Heavyweight Championship, in what remains as the biggest trilogy fight in the history of the UFC's Heavyweight Division till date.

While speaking to Ariel Helwani as part of the recent episode of DC & Helwani, Daniel Cormier finally opened up on his clash against Miocic, stating that he thought the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion definitely won the fight between the two and also heaped praise for Stipe Miocic.

Daniel Cormier opens up on Stipe Miocic fight for the first time

During the latest edition of DC & Helwani, former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier, who challenged for the heavyweight title at UFC 252, finally spoke on his fight against Stipe Miocic for the very first time since the culmination of what remains as Daniel Cormier's final fight of all time.

According to DC, he felt that Miocic definitely won the third fight between them and also praised the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion for doing a good job and getting his hand raised.

Here is what Daniel Cormier had in say in regards to the UFC 252 bout against Stipe Miocic:

DC believes Stipe was the rightful winner of their trilogy fight 🏆



(via @dc_mma) pic.twitter.com/fy6NtpM1cH — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 31, 2020

Heading into the UFC 252 bout against Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier had already faced the former on two different occasions, with DC winning the first meeting between the two in what also resulted in him capturing the UFC Heavyweight Title and becoming a double champion with the UFC Light Heavyweight Title also in his possession.

The rematch between the two went in Stipe Miocic's favor, as the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion became a two-time champ by finishing-off DC to recapture the UFC Heavyweight Title in spectacular fashion. The third fight between the pair also lived-up to all the expectations and fans definitely enjoyed another solid Octagon outing from both champion Stipe Miocic and challenger Daniel Cormier.