"I knew yo a** was scared" - Daniel Cormier playfully jibes at Belal Muhammad over basketball, Michael Chiesa responds with a golf challenge

A proposal for a friendly basketball game by Belal Muhammad led to Daniel Cormier's bold declaration and Michael Chiesa’s golf challenge.

In a recent tweet, Muhammad proposed a friendly basketball game during International Fight Week, and Daniel Cormier was invited.

However, the Chicago-born fighter later announced that the game got canceled. Cormier replied to the announcement with a bold declaration that Muhammad is scared and that no MMA fighter would want to face him on the basketball court:

“I knew yo a** was scared always talking. There is not one MMA fighter that wants to see me on the court.”

Michael Chiesa responded to Cormier's statement by challenging him to a game of golf:

"You don't wanna see me on the golf course Daniel."

Michael Chiesa @MikeMav22 Daniel Cormier @dc_mma I knew yo ass was scared always talking. There is not one MMA fighter that wants to see me on the court twitter.com/bullyb170/stat… I knew yo ass was scared always talking. There is not one MMA fighter that wants to see me on the court twitter.com/bullyb170/stat… You don’t wanna see me on the golf course Daniel. twitter.com/dc_mma/status/… You don’t wanna see me on the golf course Daniel. twitter.com/dc_mma/status/…

International Fight Week will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, from June 27 through July 3. It will feature the following events: UFC 276, UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony, amateur MMA tournaments, and a two-day fan interaction expo.

Belal Muhammad on being a strategic fighter

Belal Muhammad is currently riding a seven-fight win streak with his most recent victory being a decision win over Vicente Luque at UFC on ESPN: Luque vs. Muhammad 2. Now it looks like the Chicago-born fighter will take on undefeated welterweight Khamzat Chimaev, as seemingly agreed on Twitter.

During his appearance on Brendan Schaub's Food Truck Diaries, Muhammad spoke about the potential matchup with the show's host. The No.5-ranked welterweight pointed out that ‘Borz’ is fighting without a strategy, which could be his downfall. ‘Remember the Name’, on the other hand, believes that during his last three fights, he showed that he can fight strategically. He stated:

“When you get to the top five, if you’re not fighting with a strategy, you’re going to lose to the good guys. For me, these last three fights I showed that I could fight with a strategy because they were all different fighters. I fought Demian Maia, who’s – I had to stay up on my feet. I could not get taken down, so it was all defensive wrestling.”

Watch Belal Muhammad on the Food Truck Diaries below:

Khamzat Chimaev is an unbeaten welterweight who is ranked No.3 in the UFC rankings and has a record of 11 consecutive wins. He most recently defeated Gilbert Burns via unanimous decision at UFC 273.

The proposed matchup could take place at UFC 281 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi on October 22.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far