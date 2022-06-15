I don't know if anyone's been more important to a struggling weight class in UFC than Joanna Jedrzejczyk - Daniel Cormier 

Daniel Cormier has joined the rest of the MMA world to celebrate the legendary career of Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The former Polish champion lost by spinning backfist KO against Zhang Weili at UFC 275 and announced her retirement after the fight.

Jedrzejczyk signed with the UFC in 2014, winning her first eight fights, including the UFC strawweight championship in her third outing. She ended up on a tough stretch to close out her career, but that was against some of the best strawweights on the planet.

The great Pole will be a part of the UFC Hall of Fame for her first fight against Zhang and hopefully for her entire career. Jedrzejczyk has earned a lifetime of respect from all hardcore MMA fans and fighters, including 'DC'. During an episode of DC & RC, Cormier praised the newly retired superstar by saying:

"I was so happy to be able to sit there and talk to her as she made that retirement speech because for what Joanna Jedrzejczyk has been to this weight class [115 lbs]. I don't know if anyone else has been as important or more important to a weight class."

Jedrzejczyk holds the UFC strawweight record for most wins (T-10) and title wins (6). She was also second to win the strawweight title when she beat Carla Esparza in 2015. Although the Polish fighter is retired, her legacy will live on forever.

Watch Daniel Cormier discuss Joanna Jedrzejczyk below:

Daniel Cormier calls the UFC strawweight division the "glamour division" because of Joanna Jedrzejczyk

The strawweight division is currently one of the most exciting divisions in the UFC. Esparza recently won the championship from Rose Namajunas, Zhang will be getting another title shot soon, and several other contenders are on the rise.

During the same episode of DC & RC, Cormier put the spotlight on the strawweight division by saying:

"Strawweight in the UFC is the glamour division in female fighting. I don't care what you say. I know Julianna's gonna charge ya or bully ya. I know Valentina is dominant, but there is no weight class that is more balanced. There is no weight class that is more recognized, and the reason for that is Joanna Jedrzejczyk because she was so good."

Before the division could take the spotlight, Jessica Andrade, Namajunas, Esparza, Zhang, and Jedrzejczyk paved the way. The now-retired former champion was a massive contributor to the division's early success, and that's another reason her career was so legendary.

Watch Daniel Cormier, Jon Anik, and Michael Bisping discuss Jedrzejczyk's legacy below:

ESPN MMA @espnmma Anik, DC and Bisping discuss the impact that Joanna Jedrzejczyk had on the sport and her legacy after she announced her retirement after #UFC275 Anik, DC and Bisping discuss the impact that Joanna Jedrzejczyk had on the sport and her legacy after she announced her retirement after #UFC275 👏 https://t.co/osqXAnKvFY

