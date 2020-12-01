Daniel Cormier predicts Jake Paul's chances in boxing matches against Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis

Over the past weekend, YouTube sensation Jake Paul dispatched Nate Robinson in a one-sided boxing match. Following his second pro win, Paul would go on to call out a host of fighters, including UFC superstar Conor McGregor and his teammate Dillon Danis.

During the latest episode of DC & Helwani, Daniel Cormier claimed that Jake Paul doesn't stand a chance against The Notorious One. However, the former would definitely be victorious in a fight against Danis.

Jake Paul's "wants" fights against Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis

In what was only his second professional boxing match, Jake Paul made a dominant statement by putting away former NBA player Nate Robinson. Paul has been vouching for fights against the likes of Ryan Garcia and KSI, but he isn't shy of calling out the big names, including Conor McGregor.

According to former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, the YouTube sensation doesn't stand a chance against Conor McGregor. However, DC believes that Jake Paul would put away Dillon Danis, while mentioning the fact that the latter doesn't need to take a fight against Paul.

Here is what Daniel Cormier said:

“Conor [McGregor] beats Jake Paul in a boxing match, but Jake Paul beats Dillon Danis… Dillon does not need to fight Jake Paul, because he’ll get beat up.”@dc_mma's taking @jakepaul in a boxing match with Dillon Danis 👀 pic.twitter.com/7mdvPVmNLy — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 30, 2020

As seen in the clip above, Ariel Helwani would further go on to claim that a fight against Paul would be the biggest match-up of Danis' career. The latter, of course, is currently signed to Bellator MMA.

What's next for Conor McGregor and his team?

Conor McGregor is set for his UFC return in January. In what will be the return of the Irishman to the Octagon since January 2020, McGregor steps into the Octagon with Dustin Poirier in a big rematch. The lightweight pair are set to headline the UFC 257 card.

On the other hand, Dillon Danis is expected to help the former UFC double champion with his training camp. Whereas, Jake Paul is likely to shift his focus towards a potential clash against KSI. Needless to say, McGregor himself is in line for a boxing match up against Manny Pacquiao in 2021.