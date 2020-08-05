the

Daniel Cormier (22-2, 1 NC in MMA) made UFC history when he knocked out Stipe Miocic (19-3 in MMA) in 1st round at UFC 226 back in 2018 to become the UFC heavyweight champion. He achieved the rare "camp champ" status as he was also the reigning 205 division champion.

Stipe, considered as the greatest heavyweight of all time, was eager to avenge his loss and waited for about a year to get his rematch against Cormier. At UFC 241 last year Miocic finally got his rematch and reclaimed his throne as he finished Cormier in the 4th round of an intriguing fight.

With the score set on 1-1, Both men are set to go at one another one more time at UFC 252 with the coveted heavyweight title on the line once again.

This has been one of the greatest rivalries in the history of the heavyweight division if not the UFC.

Now before facing the Cleveland firefighter for the 3rd time in what might be his last ever professional mixed martial arts contest, DC takes a look back on his career and some of the greatest rivalries he has ever had.

And with Cormier, the name Jon Jones(26-1, 1NC in MMA), a man Cormier fought twice, is never too far away. Jones has been the only fighter to stop DC inside the octagon apart from Stipe although their UFC 214 bout was later declared as a no-contest as Jones failed drug tests not so surprisingly.

Most UFC fighters don't usually have a career-defining rivalry. For DC he has two of them and that too at different weight classes. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, DC was asked to pick one of his two rivalries.

Cormier leaned towards the reigning heavyweight champion of the world Stipe Miocic, a man who has never failed a drug test, never got into any trouble with the law, and an exemplary family person.

"It will be difficult for me to ever be completely free of that rivalry with (Jon) Jones because it was so big. We sold so much pay-per-view, and the rivalry was so nasty. We were so nasty with each other, and the general public paid attention. But competitively this is the one that I love because I’m fighting a guy that has done and stood for the right things and has competed in the right way. Jones is a fantastic competitor, and I feel like still, he brought the best out of me in terms of my preparation. But I believe Stipe Miocic has done the same thing now." is what the 41-year-old had to say about his two biggest rivals.

With UFC 252 on the horizon, DC will be looking to enjoy his last ride and end his career on a high note becoming the UFC heavyweight champ for the 2nd time in his career. As for Stipe, he will be looking to solidify the greatest heavyweight of all-time status by defending his belt in what would be his 4th title defense in two terms should he win against DC.

With such a high stake on the line and two of the greatest fighters ever clashing for the 3rd time, the fans are very excited for the fight.