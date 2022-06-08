"He's a tough fight" - Daniel Cormier previews Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka title fight at UFC 275

Daniel Cormier recently offered his take on the upcoming title clash between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka. 'DC' asserted that both Teixeira and Prochazka are going to have a tough time inside the octagon.

Teixeira is scheduled to defend his UFC light heavyweight strap in a fight against Prochazka at UFC 275. The action is set to unfold at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, on June 11.

While in conversation with Ryan Clark on the latest edition of the DC & RC Show, Daniel Cormier asserted that the lack of research and training footage for Prochazka makes him extremely difficult to prepare for. However, the former double champion admitted that Teixeira's treasure trove of experience will help him deal with a wild card like 'BJP':

"I'm excited to see how he deals with the puzzle of Prochazka, right? Prochazka's different. Prochazka come out there, he throws everything at you, he's got that weird haircut, he's just a little bit of a different cat. And he has burst on the scene now that's the thing man it's like we don't have ten years, five years of research on Prochazka because he's been doing a lot of his work overseas... He's a tough fight for Jiri as Jiri is a tough fight for Glover."

Watch Daniel Cormier's full interaction with Ryan Clark below:

Daniel Cormier hails Glover Teixeira for accepting the challenge against Jiri Prochazka

During the same interaction with Ryan Clarke, Daniel Cormier recalled Glover Teixeira's UFC 267 post-fight interaction with Jiri Prochazka, where the Brazilian promised the latter a shot at divisional gold.

UFC 267 saw Teixeira lock horns with Jan Blachowicz in the main event. He managed to outperform the Pole, submitting him in the second round to lay claim to the title.

In the aftermath of the action, Teixeira ran into Prochazka backstage. During his interaction with the up-and-coming light heavyweight, the freshly minted champion promised 'BJP' a title shot.

Discussing the very same interaction with Ryan Clarke, Cormier went on to hail Teixeira for his sportsmanship and grace:

"As dangerous as this fight is for Glover Teixeira, immediately after he won the belt, RC, he went right to the back, told Jiri, 'You're the next guy. You get the title fight.' Hat's off to Glover for stepping up to that challenge."

Watch Glover Teixeira's backstage interaction with Jiri Prochazka below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far