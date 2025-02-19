Daniel Cormier questions Alex Pereira's UFC 313 preparation in light of 'Poatan' meeting Drake in Australia: "Pereira better get home" 

Veteran commentator Daniel Cormier has raised serious concerns over Alex Pereira’s training regimen ahead of UFC 313.

Pereira, who is set to defend his light heavyweight title against Magomed Ankalaev at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Mar. 8, found himself in the spotlight not for his fight preparations but for a surprising off-camp distraction. Pereira was recently seen in Australia, where he cornered Sean Strickland at UFC 312. Days later, he was also seen greeting music icon Drake at a concert.

In a recent episode of the Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast with Chael Sonnen, Cormier said:

"What is Pereira still doing in Australia? He fights in two weeks! Ankalaev’s already here, he’s in Vegas, I ran into him at the UFC PI last week. He is honestly so locked in, ready to win this fight against Alex Pereira."

He added:

“Plinio is a great grappler. Plinio needs to be overseeing Glover just shooting on Pereira because I don’t care what Ankalaev says, he has to be smarter than to go out there and try to just stand with Pereira for 25 minutes. He has to know that he’s got to secure takedowns. Pereira better get home. He needs to get home and make sure he’s locked in because he does have the hardest fight of his title reign to this point.” [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below:

Alex Pereira comments on the strength behind his left hook

Alex Pereira recently opened up about the secret behind his most lethal weapon: his left hook. In a conversation with Australian businessman Mark Bouris, the former middleweight champion and reigning light heavyweight king detailed how his innate genetics and rigorous training contributed to his ferocious striking ability.

Pereira recalled that even as a child, he exhibited natural strength, which, when combined with years of discipline and refining his technique, transformed into a critical asset in both MMA and kickboxing bouts:

"Always, even as a child, I had good genetics. He was a very strong kid and of course, with training, he was able to sharpen it [the left hook] up to get better for MMA, kickboxing, for the fights."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below (39:35):

