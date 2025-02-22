Daniel Cormier questions notion that Ilia Topuria can't make weight at featherweight, expresses surprise at title vacation: "He's not a big guy" 

Ilia Topuria shocked the MMA world by vacating his featherweight title as he sets his sights on the lightweight division. UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier is surprised at Topuria's decision.

Ad

Topuria won the title by defeating Alexander Volkanovski and later defended it against Max Holloway, beating both legends via knockout. However, the Georgian-Spaniard can no longer make the featherweight limit, and he's committed to moving up to 155 pounds. ‘DC’ has now offered a measured perspective on Topuria’s decision. The UFC commentator said in a recent episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy:

"The win that he got the title from Volk and then the title defense against Max Holloway, he had the option to hold onto the belt, but he’s saying he’s going up because he feels he’s done everything at 145. One title defense doesn’t feel like everything, but it’s a weighted conversation because he just beat the two greatest featherweights of all time outside of Jose Aldo."

Ad

Trending

Questioning the notion that Topuria cannot make 145 pounds going forward, Cormier added:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I think that he's a champion through and through, but when I see him— he's not a big guy. I don't feel like he's a big guy. So, to hear he says he can't make 145 anymore, to me, seems a bit odd because I see Makhachev, I saw Khabib as the champ, hell, I see Chandler, and dudes like Olivera are massive. These guys are bigger, much bigger than Ilia Topuria."

Ad

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (12:16):

Ad

Khabib Nurmagomedov weighs in on Ilia Topuria potentially facing Islam Makhachev

In December last year, former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov shared his take on a potential matchup between Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev. As Topuria transitions into the lightweight division after vacating his featherweight title, this is the matchup that has MMA fans most excited.

However, 'The Eagle' believes Topuria needs to beat a top-ranked lightweight to earn a shot at Makhachev's title. While speaking to Henry Cejudo, Nurmagomedov stated:

Ad

"Islam has already given a chance and people talk bad about the fact he fought twice against Volkanovski but the UFC pushed that fight and this fight was good but why does Islam have to give a chance three times for the 145lb champion? It’s not fair for 155lb contenders but if he moves up and beats someone like Charles Oliveira, of course. And I think he can beat him."

Ad

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below (34:50):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.